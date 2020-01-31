AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO or the Company), code 304151376, registered office address Aguonų St. 24, Vilnius. The total number of the registered ordinary shares issued by AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius is 894 630 333; ISIN code – LT0000130023.

Following a planned investigation concerning ESO’s accounting and financial statements: IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report with the legislation, conducted by the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania (hereinafter – SSBL), the Company informs no infringements have been found.

Additional notes on information quality improvements related to the calculation and disclosure of alternative performance indicators provided by SSBL have been acted and rectified by the Company during and before the end of investigation. Any remaining recommendations and guidance on regulatory compliance of the Corporate Social Responsibility Report will be implemented in the Annual Report 2019. SSBL will be informed on the recommendation implementation progress and status in accordance with the procedure established by law.

SSBL conducts annual investigations on compliance with international standards and Lithuanian legislation.

Tomas Kavaliauskas, tomas.kavaliauskas@eso.lt, tel. +370 617 51616.



