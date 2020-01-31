ANN ARBOR, Mich., U.S., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF International has introduced NSF REG4, an independent certification program that enables manufacturers of plumbing products and materials to demonstrate compliance with the UK’s Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations of 19991 and with equivalent water regulations in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

NSF REG4 certifies mechanical products and non-metallic materials that are in contact with drinking water, including:

Valves, backflow prevention devices, taps, mixers, shower heads, pipes and fittings, tanks, cisterns and water meters

Rubbers, coatings, cements, resins and sealants

NSF REG4 certification is the new reference program for the UK market. Just like in many other parts of the world, manufacturers must comply with country-specific regulations to sell their products. NSF’s expertise in the water industry allowed it to work in transparency with the UK water industry, regulators and trade associations to develop the NSF REG4 certification program, which enables a route to compliance.

The certification program offers several benefits and creates value for manufacturers looking to introduce or sell products in the UK, including:

An audit-based program to verify compliance and sustain quality products through better control of the supply chain. As part of the certification process, production facilities undergo annual audits to review processes and systems based on the NSF REG4 certification requirements.

Timely access to the UK market. NSF can specify testing without waiting weeks for WRA review. NSF’s independent certification decision immediately following product testing allows manufacturers to see shorter timeframes for product listing and market access.

All REG4 product testing is conducted at NSF’s International ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, water laboratory in Oakdale, Wales, UK. NSF International’s certification program in Wales is also ISO/IEC 17065 accredited by UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service). This international standard contains requirements for the competence, consistent operation and impartiality of product, process and service certification bodies.

Manufacturers understand the importance and safety benefit of having their products independently tested and certified by an accredited certifier such as NSF International. SABIC’s Specialties business recently received NSF REG4 certification for several grades of its NORYL™2 resin, making them the first material manufacturer to earn the NSF REG4 certification mark.

“We recognise the important role that increasingly robust certifications play to help ensure safe drinking water for consumers,” said William Wan, Global Business Director, NORYL™ Resins, SABIC. “That is why we go above and beyond to meet the standards of organisations such as NSF International. The new certification scheme for the UK provides our customers with an extra measure of confidence that the materials SABIC supplies meet rigorous compliance standards. We are pleased and proud to be the first materials producer to earn the NSF REG4 certification as it aligns with our view that stronger certification processes provide a direct benefit to the industry and consumers.”

A list of all products certified to NSF REG4 can be found in the NSF listings.

For more information on the NSF REG4 certification program, visit the NSF REG4 web page or contact nsfreg4@nsf.org.

1 Source: Legislation.gov.uk, The Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations 1999, UK Statutory Instruments, 1999 No. 1148, Part II, Regulation 4.

2 SABIC and brands marked TM are trademarks of SABIC or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

