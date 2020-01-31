CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one? America’s favorite food gift retailer has unveiled its most unique and expansive Valentine’s Day collection yet—with gifts you won’t find anywhere else, including a Salami Bouquet, a Valentine's Day Gift Tower, a Heartfelt Treats Gift Box, and much more.
The Hickory Farms Valentine’s Day collection includes nearly 40 products and gift baskets filled with delicious goodies like chocolate, wine*, salami, and gourmet food—featuring elegant packaging, ribbons and gift tags to make these gifts extra special.
“While we’re often associated with the holidays, Hickory Farms prides itself in curating beautiful and unexpected gifts for special occasions throughout the year—including Valentine’s Day, birthdays, special occasions, business gifts, and much more,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We are really excited that this year’s Valentine’s Day collection allows customers to send love to people near and far.”
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms
To check out the entire Valentine’s Day collection from Hickory Farms, visit https://www.hickoryfarms.com/holiday/valentines-day/.
* All wines and wine gifts have shipping restrictions. Private label wines (SunSol, Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo) are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com
ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC
Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and 500+ seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram; Facebook; Pinterest; or Twitter.
