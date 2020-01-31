NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, the global leader in the legal services industry, announced several new senior leaders have joined their legal solutions business unit.
Eric Gonzales joins Epiq as senior vice president and global head of sales for legal solutions. Most recently serving as senior vice president of enterprise legal services at UnitedLex and bringing more than 25 years of consulting and business development experience, Gonzales will lead the Epiq legal solutions’ global sales organization globally, bringing to market the company’s eDiscovery, information governance, consulting, and other services to corporate in-house legal teams and law firms globally.
Others joining Epiq this month include:
As Epiq continues to create a robust network of proven industry leaders, clients will benefit from a wide-range of legal business process services, consultation services, best-in-class technology choices, and experts to guide them through the entire process based on the unique needs of their organization anywhere in the world.
About Epiq
Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.
Press Contact
Catherine Ostheimer
Epiq
+1 646 282 1800
costheimer@epiqglobal.com
Epiq
Kansas City, Kansas, UNITED STATES
Epiq Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: