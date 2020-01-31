BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating the proposed sale of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) to its controlling stockholder, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP).



Under the terms of the proposed merger, which was announced on January 13, 2020, Terraform investors would receive 0.36 of a Brookfield unit for every Class A TerraForm share owned. The offer is valued at $17.31 per share, providing TerraForm investors with a premium of only 11% over the company’s closing price on January 10, 2020.

On January 24, 2020, Simply Wall Street, a company specializing in providing investors with sophisticated financial analyses, published a report entitled “An Intrinsic Calculation for TerraForm Power, Inc. Suggests it’s 45% Undervalued.” The report used publicly available financial information to perform a discounted cash flow analysis and determined that TerraForm’s common stock would be fairly valued at $31.62 per share, or about 45% more than Brookfield’s proposed purchase price for the company.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TerraForm securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ terp .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

