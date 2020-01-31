Aircraft sold to U.S.-based Fargo Jet Center, which will convert spacious interior into cutting-edge medevac suite

Bombardier’s newest Learjet aircraft, the Learjet 75 Liberty , delivers best-in-class speed and range and the smoothest ride at an exceptional value

Learjet aircraft have a proud history of service in medevac configuration, with room for up to three stretchers and adherence to more stringent safety standards than other light jets

U.S.-based Spectrum Aeromed will supply air medical equipment

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce the sale of two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to North Dakota-based Fargo Jet Center (FJC). The aircraft are to be converted to dedicated medevac configuration and delivered to air ambulance service provider Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (LPR), based in Warsaw, Poland.

Following an extensive international competitive tender, LPR selected the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft, with FJC’s proposed medevac interior, to serve its expanding operations.

Bombardier will enter its newest Learjet aircraft, the Learjet 75 Liberty, into service this year. This spacious and powerful light jet features a next-generation flight deck and optimized operating costs, with enough range to reach any European destination nonstop out of Warsaw.*

“The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft, with its best-in-class spaciousness, speed and range, is an excellent choice for medevac missions,” said Stéphane Leroy, Vice President, Sales, Bombardier Specialized Aircraft. “Learjet aircraft have long been a trusted platform for all types of special missions, and the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft gives operators even more reasons to choose the world’s best light jet.”

The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft adheres to more stringent safety standards than most light jets, meeting the same rigorous certification requirements as commercial aircraft, for the ultimate peace of mind on emergency medical service (EMS) missions.

Fargo Jet Center has extensive experience converting aircraft interiors for medevac use. FJC is expected to take delivery of the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft from Bombardier in late-2020, then deliver the converted EMS aircraft to LPR in Poland in 2021. Spectrum Aeromed, also based in Fargo, has been selected as the air medical equipment provider on the project. The Spectrum Aeromed team will contribute to a highly customized, state-of-the-art dedicated air ambulance interior for the two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft.

“It is a pleasure to be working with Bombardier, LPR and Spectrum Aeromed to develop one of the most capable light jet EMS aircraft in the world today,” said Patrick Sweeney, CEO, Fargo Jet Center. “Our team brings a unique skill set to this project through our extensive history in modifying aircraft for special missions. From initial conception to design, fabrication and installation, our experts will transform the interior of the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to meet LPR’s specifications.”

In operation since 2000, Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe provides 24/7 air ambulance services throughout Poland via a fleet of 27 rotary wing and two turboprop aircraft. The addition of the Learjet platform will mark the expansion of LPR’s operations to include jet aircraft.

“The acquisition of the new Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft fits perfectly into our strategic plans for growth in Poland and will provide the necessary combination of speed and range to drive the expansion of our operational capabilities and EMS transport availability into international operations,” said Wojciech Wozniczka, LPR Director of key project management.

With a flat floor and the longest cabin in its class, the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft is ideal for EMS conversion. It has room to accommodate up to three stretchers and sophisticated medical equipment, as well as seating for medical staff. The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft also has the smoothest ride among light jets, which on EMS missions adds to the comfort of patients receiving care.

The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft delivers superior performance at an exceptional value proposition, for the same operating costs as those of competitor aircraft that offer less. The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft is the fastest aircraft in the light jet segment with longer range than the competition. With its range of 2,080 nautical miles, out of Warsaw this aircraft can reach all of Europe, including Iceland, and beyond into Northern Africa, Russia and the Middle East.

In civilian configuration, the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft features a six-seat layout that gives light jet passengers unprecedented freedom to stretch out. A standard pocket door delivers a quiet flight, while retractable side tables and stowable ottomans ensure productivity and comfort.

About Fargo Jet Center and associated companies

Fargo Jet Center (FJC), headquartered in Fargo, ND (KFAR), subsidiary Premier Jet Center (PJC), based in Minneapolis, MN (KFCM), and aircraft sales division Exclusive Aircraft Sales, are recognized leaders in the provision of aviation services and have been ranked among the top aviation service companies in the world. With over 200 team members company-wide, Fargo Jet Center has delivered more than 100 special mission aircraft completions over the past 25 years. For more information, visit www.fargojet.com

About Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe

Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (LPR) is the only medical rescue and transportation service in Poland to offer helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS), with a current fleet of 27 helicopters and two turboprop aircraft, operating out of more than 20 locations across Poland to cover the country’s population of 37 million. In 2019, LPR carried out more than 16,000 medical rescue missions and transported nearly 10,000 patients, with its business growing by approximately 10 per cent year to year. LPR’s fixed-wing aircraft base and four helicopter bases operate 24/7, 365 days a year. For more information, visit www.lpr.com.pl or https://www.facebook.com/latamybyratowac/.

About Spectrum Aeromed

Spectrum Aeromed is a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom air medical and air ambulance equipment for fixed and rotor wing aircraft. Spectrum Aeromed’s modular and custom-built air medical equipment is used by all segments of the aviation industry, including charter services, private/VIP operators, royal families, emergency medical services (EMS) and search and rescue (SAR) operations, hospitals and corporations, as well as domestic and international military and government entities. The company is qualified to produce specialized life support solutions for air, ground and marine support applications. Spectrum Aeromed holds more than 90 Supplemental Type Certificates covering more than 450 models of aircraft. Spectrum Aeromed is headquartered in Fargo, ND, with a 17,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. For more information, visit www.spectrum-aeromed.com.

*Performance is based on the following assumptions: ISA+15ºC takeoff temperature, 4 passengers, 2 crew, long range cruise speed, 3% airways allowance, ISA conditions en route, 85% Boeing annual winds, NBAA IFR (100 NM) fuel reserve, standard configuration BOW.

