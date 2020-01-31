WALDORF, Md., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $4.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.73 compared to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.8 million or a diluted earnings per share of $0.69. The Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) were 0.91% and 9.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.93% and 10.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net income, diluted earnings per share, ROAA and ROACE were $3.7 million, $0.66, 0.84% and 8.86%, respectively.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.3 million or  $2.75 per diluted share compared to net income of $11.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year ended December 31, 2018 included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $2.7 million. Merger and acquisition costs did not impact earnings per share in 2019. The impact of merger and acquisition costs resulted in a reduction to 2018 earnings per share of approximately $0.49. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.88% and 9.32%  in 2019 compared to 0.70% and 7.53% in 2018.

Management Commentary

On December 31, 2019, the Company issued a total of 312,747 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 in a private placement offering. The Company received net proceeds of $10.6 million after deal expenses. There were no underwriting discounts or commissions and the majority of the offering participants were accredited investors that were also residents of the communities in the Company's footprint. The Company planned to use the proceeds in part to redeem the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “subordinated notes”) that are due on February 15, 2025. On January 14, 2020, the Company received the requisite regulatory non-objection approval to redeem the subordinated notes on February 15, 2020. The Company expects to fund the redemption with the $10.6 million in net proceeds from its private placement offering of common stock and a cash dividend from the Bank.

The community capital raise of $10.6 million in net proceeds was an important step in aligning the Bank's growth plans with local investors, including businesses and customers in our market areas. Redemption of $23.0 million in subordinated notes in February 2020 will positively impact net interest margin and be accretive to earnings. The annualized increase in net interest margin for a $1.4 million reduction in interest expense is estimated between eight and nine basis points.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Bank stabilized net interest margin, controlled expenses, organically grew loans and improved credit quality. The second half of 2019 was highlighted with a stable net interest margin due mainly to the Bank's slight liability-sensitivity. There was a small decrease of four basis points from 3.33% in the third quarter of  2019 to 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Accretion interest and nonaccrual interest increased net interest margin by four basis points in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. An inverted yield curve as well as strong competition, contributed to net interest margin contraction beginning in the second half of 2018. Overall loan growth for 2019 of 8% was as expected and based on management's evaluation of loan opportunities in light of marginal and total funding costs. 

During the fourth quarter of 2019 the cost of funds decreased at a slightly slower pace than asset repricing. The reduction of the October Fed Funds rate to 1.75% decreased loan yields in the residential loan portfolio due to refinancing activity as well as loan products tied to the prime rate. However, the commercial real estate portfolio, the Bank's largest portfolio, increased from a 4.67% yield in third quarter of 2019 to 4.70% yield in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, increased  balance sheet liquidity from seasonal deposit growth during the third quarter of 2019, increased average balances into the fourth quarter, which partially offset a decline in the costs of funds attributable to a reduction in customer deposit rates. Management anticipates a stable to slight increase in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 based on decreased interest expense from a reduction in customer deposit rates, the run-off of higher beta seasonal deposits and the redemption of $23.0 million of subordinated notes in February 2020.

The Company improved on-balance sheet liquidity over the last 24 months. Our loan to deposit ratio decreased from 103.1% at December 31, 2017 to 93.5% at December 31, 2018 and 95.6% at December 31, 2019. At the same time, wholesale funding, which includes brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances, decreased from $261.9 million or 18.6% of assets at December 31, 2017 to $108.5 million or 6.4% of assets at December 31, 2018 and $46.4 million or 2.6% of assets at December 31, 2019. Increased liquidity provides more opportunities to lower our funding costs over time. 

Overall nonperforming assets have decreased $7.8 million from $34.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $26.3 million at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 56 basis points to 1.46% at December 31, 2019 compared to 2.02% at December 31, 2018. OREO expenses were slightly elevated during the third and fourth quarters related to a $2.6 million disposal of a commercial building.

Management remains committed to controlling expenses. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the efficiency ratio and net operating expense to average assets were 59.58% and 1.62%, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2019 the efficiency ratio and net operating expense to average asset ratio were 61.10% and 1.75%, respectively compared to 69.42% and 2.13%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company successfully integrated the 2018 County First acquisition into its existing franchise. The Company has returned to trend organic loan growth between 6%-8%. We believe current market disruptions caused by industry consolidation  will provide opportunities for continued organic growth in 2020.

Additional highlights at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include:

  • During the fourth quarter of 2019, gross loans increased 11.0% annualized or $38.8 million from $1,415.4 million at September 30, 2019 to $1,454.2 million at December 31, 2019. Year to date gross loans increased 8.0% or $107.3 million from $1,346.9 million at December 31, 2018 to  $1,454.2 million at December 31, 2019.

  • At December 31, 2019, the Company reclassified all held-to-maturity (“HTM”) investments as available-for-sale (“AFS”). The Company no longer intends to hold HTM investments. Management’s decision should improve interest rate risk management opportunities and increase available on-balance sheet liquidity. In addition, at the Bank’s current asset size, regulatory capital ratios will not be impacted as accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) is excluded.

  • Total deposits increased $82.2 million or 5.75% to $1,511.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1,429.6 million at December 31, 2018. The $82.2 million increase resulted from a $135.1 million increase to transaction deposits and a $52.9 million decrease to time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits have increased $31.8 million or 15.2% to $241.2 million (16.0% of deposits) at December 31, 2019 compared to $209.4 million (14.7% of deposits) at December 31, 2018.

    During the fourth quarter of 2019, total deposits decreased $48.1 million with transaction accounts decreasing $7.6 million and time deposits decreasing $40.6 million. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company estimated that between $30 million and $50 million of the third quarter deposit increases represented seasonal deposits that would decrease through the first quarter of 2020. Management remains focused on changing the Bank's deposit funding mix in favor of lower cost transaction deposits.

  • Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $382,000 to $4.1 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.66 per share, in the prior quarter. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.91% and 9.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.84% and 8.86% in the prior quarter. The Company had no material adjustments to operating net income1 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and operating earnings per share, operating ROAA and operating ROACE were the same.

The increase in earnings compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of increased noninterest income for fees earned  and net interest income from a stable net interest margin and interest-earning asset growth. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by increases to the loan loss provision and noninterest expense.

During 2019, the Bank began offering qualified loan customers long-term fixed-rate loans with an interest rate hedge product offered by a third-party financial institution. The Bank earned fee income on this product of $740,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $879,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects similar fee revenues in 2020 based on customer demand and the current interest rate environment.

       
(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended    
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 $ Variance % Variance
Interest and dividend income $18,279   $18,259   $20    0.1
Interest expense 4,566   4,734   (168)  (3.5)%
Net interest income 13,713   13,525   188    1.4 
Provision for loan losses 805   450   355    78.9
Noninterest income 2,213   1,239   974    78.6
Noninterest expense 9,488   9,224   264    2.9
Income before income taxes 5,633   5,090   543    10.7
Income tax expense 1,558   1,397   161    11.5
Net income $4,075   $3,693   $382    10.3
                 
  • Noninterest expense of $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $264,000 compared to $9.2 million in the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2019, salaries and benefits increased from the prior quarter due to bonus accruals  for meeting certain incentive goals. The fourth quarter 2019 increase above the projected $9.0 million run rate was primarily due to incentive accruals, higher than average OREO valuation allowances and professional fees. The Company’s quarterly expense run rate is expected to range between $9.2 million and $9.4 million during 2020.

    The Company took an expected FDIC insurance credit of $170,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 that offset the fourth quarter accrued FDIC expense.

The following is a summary breakdown of noninterest expenses comparing December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019:

       
(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended    
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 $ Change % Change
Salary and employee benefits $5,408   $5,353   $55    1.03
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses 212   263   (51)  (19.39)%
Operating Expenses 3,868   3,608   260    7.21
Total Noninterest Expense $9,488   $9,224   $264    2.86
                 
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 59.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 62.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The non-GAAP (or “operating”) efficiency ratio2, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 59.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 60.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Operating net income increased $1.4 million or 9.7% to $15.3 million in 2019 compared to $13.9 million in 2018. The Company’s operating ROAA and operating ROACE were 0.88% and 9.32% in 2019 compared to 0.87% and 9.33% in 2018. Operating diluted earnings per share were $2.75 and $2.51, respectively, for the comparable periods.

Improved earnings were the result of a change in the funding composition of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities, the control of operating costs, and organic loan growth partially offset by decreasing margin.

Net Income

The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $4.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.73 compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.8 million or a diluted earnings per share of $0.69. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.91% and 9.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.93% and 10.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.3 million or  $2.75 per diluted share compared to net income of $11.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The year ended December 31, 2018 included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $2.7 million. Merger and acquisition costs did not impact earnings per share in 2019. The impact of merger and acquisition costs resulted in a reduction to 2018 earnings per share of approximately $0.49. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.88% and 9.32%  in 2019 compared to 0.70% and 7.53% in 2018.

The $4.0 million increase to net income in 2019 compared to 2018 was primarily due to increased net interest income and noninterest income of $2.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.9 million. In 2018, noninterest expense included $3.6 million related to merger and acquisition costs incurred during 2018. In addition, increased loan loss provisions of $725,000 partially offset pre-tax income for the comparable periods. The improvements to pre-tax income resulted in increased income tax expense of $1.5 million for 2019 compared to 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 6.9% or $888,000 to $13.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest margin at 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased six basis points from 3.35% in 2018. Average interest-earning assets were $1,666.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $134.9 million or 8.8%, compared to $1,531.3 million for the same quarter of 2018. Accretion interest and nonaccrual interest increased net interest margin by four basis points and three basis points for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The below table provides information on the impact of changes in volume and rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands) Volume Due to Rate Total
Loan portfolio (1) $1,177   $(73)  $1,104 
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 232   (99)  133 
Total interest-earning assets $1,409   $(172)  $1,237 
       
Savings $   $(1)  $(1)
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 221   (24)  197 
Certificates of deposit (77)  172   95 
Long-term debt 134   (4)  130 
Short-term debt (27)  (33)  (60)
Subordinated notes    (1)  (1)
TRUPs    (11)  (11)
Total interest-bearing liabilities $251   $98   $349 
Net change in net interest income $1,158   $(270)  $888 

(1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans

Net interest income increased 5.2% or $2.6 million to $53.5 million in 2019 compared to $50.9 million in 2018. Net interest margin at 3.31% in 2019 decreased 12 basis points from 3.43% in 2018. Average interest-earning assets were $1,615.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $132.0 million or 8.9%, compared to $1,483.7 million for the same period of 2018. The below table provides information on the impact of changes in volume and rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Years Ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands) Volume Due to Rate Total
Loan portfolio (1) $4,273    $1,574    $5,847  
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 1,197    236    1,433  
Total interest-earning assets $5,470    $1,810    $7,280  
       
Savings $(3)  $11    $ 
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 1,204    1,547    2,751  
Certificates of deposit (68)  2,005    1,937  
Long-term debt (68)  (42)  (110)
Short-term debt (283)  290     
Subordinated notes —    —    —  
TRUPs —    40    40  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $782    $3,851    $4,633  
Net change in net interest income $4,688    $(2,041)  $2,647  

(1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest income at $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased fee income of $740,000 for  customer interest rate hedges offered by a third-party financial institution, securities gains of $226,000 and increased service charges of $122,000. Noninterest income at $5.8 million in 2019 increased $1.7 million compared to 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased fee income of $879,000 for customer interest rate hedges offered by a third-party financial institution, securities gains of $226,000 and increased service charges of $245,000 and unrealized gains of $134,000  on equity securities in 2019 compared to unrealized losses of $81,000 on equity securities in 2018. Noninterest income increased from 0.25% of average assets in 2018 to 0.33% of average assets in 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million or 15.1%, to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased salary and benefits of $775,000 and OREO expenses of $71,000. Operating expenses increased $406,000 for the comparable periods as increases in professional fees and other expenses were offset by an anticipated FDIC insurance credit of $170,000 that was received in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 59.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 59.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The operating efficiency ratio was 59.00% and 58.30% for the same periods. The Company’s GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.62% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.74% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.62% and 1.71% for the same periods. The following is a summary of noninterest expense:

       
(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,    
 2019 2018 $ Change % Change
Salary and employee benefits $5,408   $4,633   $775   16.7
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses 212   141   71   50.4
Merger and acquisition costs —     (5)  (100.0)%
Operating Expenses 3,868   3,462   406   11.7
Total Noninterest Expense $9,488   $8,241   $1,247   15.1
                 

Noninterest expense decreased $1.9 million or 5.0%, to $36.2 million in 2019 compared to $38.1 million in 2018, of which $3.6 million of the variance was due to merger and acquisition costs incurred during 2018. The Company’s 2019 expense run rate has been positively impacted by the increased efficiencies from the County First acquisition and management’s continued focus on containing expense growth. The Company began to realize cost savings from the County First acquisition in the second half of 2018 with the closing of four branches and an operations center, an overall reduction in headcount and the elimination of duplicate processes and vendors.

Salaries and benefits increased 4.6% or $897,000 to $20.5 million, which was slightly higher that the four percent estimate provided by management during 2019.  Professional fees increased $683,000 to $2.2 million in 2019 compared to $1.5 million in 2018 due to several strategic initiatives, including the implementation of a new bank operating system. The 2019 average quarterly noninterest expense run rate was $9.1 million primarily due to incentive accruals, higher than average OREO valuation allowances and professional fees. The Company’s quarterly expense run rate is expected to range between $9.2 million and $9.4 million during 2020.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 61.10% in 2019 compared to 69.42% in 2018. The operating efficiency ratio was 59.84% and 61.54% for the same periods. The Company’s GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.75% in 2019 compared to 2.13% in 2018. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.71% and 1.85% for the same periods. Increased efficiencies from the County First acquisition and  updates to the Bank's technology platforms have allowed the Company to slow the growth of expenses as the asset size of the Bank has increased. In addition, noninterest income increased as a percentage of average assets due to increases in fee income and service charge income. Management believes it is important to continue the focus on creating additional operating leverage in the present low interest rate environment. The following is a summary breakdown of noninterest expense:

       
(dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31,    
 2019 2018 $ Change % Change
Salary and employee benefits $20,445   $19,548   $897   4.6
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses 963   657   306   46.6
Merger and acquisition costs —   3,625   (3,625)  (100.0)%
Operating Expenses 14,825   14,319   506   3.5
Total Noninterest Expense $36,233   $38,149   $(1,916)  (5.0)%
                 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $108.3 million, or 6.4%, to $1.80 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to total assets of $1.69 billion at December 31, 2018 primarily due to increases in net loans of $108.0 million. In addition, total assets increased $8.4 million in right of use assets for operating leases recorded in accordance with the new lease standard which was effective for the Company on January 1, 2019. The Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $104.0 million at December 31, 2019. The following tables breakdown growth for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2019 by portfolio:

BY LOAN TYPE December 31,
2019		 % September 30,
2019		 % $ Change Annualized
% Change
Commercial real estate $964,778   66.34 % $932,344   65.88 % $32,434   13.9%
Residential first mortgages 167,710   11.53 % 163,727   11.57 % 3,983   9.7%
Residential rentals 123,601   8.50 % 121,170   8.56 % 2,431   8.0%
Construction and land development 34,133   2.35 % 30,774   2.17 % 3,359   43.7%
Home equity and second mortgages 36,098   2.48 % 36,182   2.56 % (84)  (0.9)%
Commercial loans 63,102   4.34 % 69,179   4.89 % (6,077)  (35.1)%
Consumer loans 1,104   0.08 % 937   0.07 % 167   71.3%
Commercial equipment 63,647   4.38 % 61,104   4.32 % 2,543   16.6%
Gross loans 1,454,173   100.00 % 1,415,417   100.02 % 38,756   11.0%
Net deferred costs  1,878   0.13 % 1,691   0.12 % 187   44.2%
Total loans, net of deferred costs $1,456,051     $1,417,108     $38,943   11.0%


BY LOAN TYPE December 31,
2019		 % December 31,
2018		 % $ Change Annualized
% Change
Commercial real estate $964,778   66.34 % $878,016   65.18 % $86,762    9.9
Residential first mortgages 167,710   11.53 % 156,709   11.63 % 11,001    7.0
Residential rentals 123,601   8.50 % 124,298   9.23 % (697)  (0.6)%
Construction and land development 34,133   2.35 % 29,705   2.21 % 4,428    14.9
Home equity and second mortgages 36,098   2.48 % 35,561   2.64 % 537    1.5
Commercial loans 63,102   4.34 % 71,680   5.32 % (8,578)  (12.0)%
Consumer loans 1,104   0.08 % 751   0.06 % 353    47.0
Commercial equipment 63,647   4.38 % 50,202   3.73 % 13,445    26.8
Gross loans 1,454,173   100.00 % 1,346,922   100.00 % 107,251    8.0
Net deferred costs  1,878   0.13 % 1,183   0.09 % 695    58.7
Total loans, net of deferred costs $1,456,051     $1,348,105     $107,946    8.0

The acquisition of County First and 2018 and 2019 organic loan growth  have changed the composition of the loan portfolios.  The growth in the commercial real estate and commercial portfolios should increase asset sensitivity over time. Commercial real estate increased from 63.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2017 to 66.34% at December 31, 2019. Acquired and non-acquired loans at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were as follows:

BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED December 31, 2019 % December 31, 2018 %
Acquired loans - performing $74,654   5.13 % $103,667   7.70 %
Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired ("PCI") 2,424   0.17 % 3,220   0.24 %
Total acquired loans 77,078   5.30 % 106,887   7.94 %
Non-acquired loans** 1,377,095   94.70 % 1,240,035   92.06 %
Gross loans 1,454,173   100.00 % 1,346,922   100.00 %
Net deferred costs  1,878   0.13 % 1,183   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs $1,456,051     $1,348,105    

** Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

At December 31, 2019 acquired performing loans, which totaled $74.7 million, included a $1.2 million net acquisition accounting fair market value adjustment, representing a 1.56% discount and PCI loans which totaled $2.4 million, included a $516,000 adjustment, representing a 17.55% discount.

Regulatory concentrations for non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction as a percentage of risk-based capital at December 31, 2019 were $639.1 million or 319.98% and $147.2 million or 73.68%, respectively. 

Total deposits increased $82.2 million or 5.75% to $1,511.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1,429.6 million at December 31, 2018. The $82.2 million increase resulted from a $135.1 million increase in transaction deposits and a $52.9 million decrease in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits have increased $31.8 million or 15.19% to $241.2 million (15.95% of deposits) at December 31, 2019 compared to $209.4 million (14.65% of deposits) at December 31, 2018.

Reciprocal deposits are used to maximize FDIC insurance available to our customers. Under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act reciprocal deposits are considered brokered deposits when they exceed 20% of a Bank’s liabilities or $5.0 billion. Reciprocal deposits increased $115.1 million to $350.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $234.9 million at December 31, 2018. Reciprocal deposits as a percentage of the Bank’s liabilities at December 31, 2019 were 22.0% and as a result $31.4 million of reciprocal deposits were considered brokered deposits for call reporting purposes.

At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, total deposits consisted of $1,510.8 million and $1,376.5 million in retail deposits and $1.0 million and $53.1 million in wholesale brokered deposits. Wholesale brokered deposits include traditional brokered deposits and do not include reciprocal deposits considered brokered deposits for call reporting purposes. The Bank increased retail deposits $389.3 million or 39.4% during 2018 to $1,376.5 million at December 31, 2018  and $134.3 million or 9.8% during 2019 to $1,510.8 million at December 31, 2019. The retail deposit growth was as a result of the acquisition of County First in 2018, targeted growth in relationships with local municipal agencies and continued organic growth in core markets.

The FDIC’s examination policies require that the Company monitor customer deposit concentrations that are 2% or more of total deposits. At December 31, 2019, the Bank had two local municipal customer deposit relationships that exceeded 2% of total deposits, totaling $297.1 million which represented 19.6% of total deposits. At December 31, 2018,  one local municipal customer deposit relationship exceeded 2% of total deposits, totaling $158.8 million which represented 11.1% of total deposits. The Bank's municipal customers typically utilize treasury and cash management services involving multiple accounts as well as other services and products such as payroll, lock box services, positive pay, and automated clearing house transactions. Most of the municipal relationships’ balances are maintained in reciprocal deposits. Management believes that the diversity and complexity of products and services utilized, safeguards the stability of these relationships. The Bank's Asset and Liability Management process closely monitors municipal deposit concentrations to manage the impact of seasonal balance fluctuations.

At December 31, 2019, the Company had on-balance sheet liquidity of $37.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity securities carried at fair value through income as well as $153.5 million in unpledged AFS securities. The Company had $216.3 million in available FHLB lines at December 31, 2019, which does not include any AFS securities. At December 31, 2019, total available collateral for FHLB borrowing was $369.8 million and total available FHLB collateral and cash was $407.1 million.

The Company uses brokered deposits and other wholesale funding to supplement funding when loan growth exceeds core deposit growth and for asset-liability management purposes. Wholesale funding as a percentage of assets decreased to 2.58% or $46.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to 6.43% or $108.5 million at December 31, 2018.  Wholesale funding includes traditional brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. Wholesale funding has decreased from 18.63% at December 31, 2017. Liquidity improved with the increase in transaction deposits from the 2018 acquisition, organic growth and the decrease in wholesale funding. The Company’s net loan to deposit ratio decreased from 103.1% at December 31, 2017 to 93.5% at December 31, 2018 and to 95.6% at December 31, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $27.0 million, or 17.5%, to $181.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $154.5 million at December 31, 2018. This increase primarily resulted from net income of $15.3 million,  the $10.6 million private placement common stock offering, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.4 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $442,000. These increases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by decreases due to common dividends paid of $2.7 million, and repurchases of common stock of $17,000. The Company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.10 in 2018 to $0.125 for dividends paid during 2019. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.44% at December 31, 2019 from 8.41% at December 31, 20183. The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) ratio was 11.11% at December 31, 2019 and 10.36% at  December 31, 2018. The Company remains well capitalized at December 31, 2019 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) of 10.08% at December 31, 2019 compared to 9.50% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets decreased 19 basis points from 1.62% at December 31, 2018 to 1.43% at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 56 basis points from 2.02% at December 31, 2018 to 1.46% at December 31, 2019.

Non-accrual loans decreased $1.4 million from $19.3 million at December 31, 2018 to $17.9 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-accrual loans during 2019 was largely the result of a $3.8 million classified relationship that was moved into OREO during the first quarter. In addition, a $1.8 million non-accrual loan was sold at carrying value with no charge-offs in the first quarter of 2019. Non-accrual loans increased $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 from $15.4 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $17.9 million at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, non-accrual loans of $17.9 million included 39 loans, of which $15.0 million, or 84% represented 18 loans and seven customer relationships. At December 31, 2019, there were $5.1 million (28%) of non-accrual loans current with all payments of principal and interest and $12.8 million (72%) of delinquent non-accrual loans. Non-accrual loans had $732,000 in specific reserves at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2018, non-accrual loans of $19.3 million included 38 loans, of which $15.3 million, or 79% represented 13 loans and four customer relationships. At December 31, 2018, there were $8.1 million (42%) of non-accrual loans current with all payments of principal and interest with no impairment and $11.2 million (58%) of delinquent non-accrual loans with a total of $978,000 specifically reserved.

Classified assets decreased $6.2 million from $40.8 million at December 31, 2018 to $34.6 million at December 31, 2019. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively:

Classified Assets and Special Mention Assets

(dollars in thousands) As of
 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015
Classified loans          
Substandard $26,863   $32,226   $40,306   $30,463   $31,943  
Doubtful —   —   —   137   861  
Loss —   —   —   —   —  
Total classified loans 26,863   32,226   40,306   30,600   32,804  
Special mention loans —   —   96   —   1,642  
Total classified and special mention loans $26,863   $32,226   $40,402   $30,600   $34,446  
           
Classified loans $26,863   $32,226   $40,306   $30,600   $32,804  
Classified securities —   482   651   883   1,093  
Other real estate owned 7,773   8,111   9,341   7,763   9,449  
Total classified assets $34,636   $40,819   $50,298   $39,246   $43,346  
           
Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets 1.93 % 2.42 % 3.58 % 2.94 % 3.79 %
Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital (a) 16.21 % 21.54 % 32.10 % 26.13 % 30.19 %
                

(a) Risk based capital will decrease in the first quarter of 2020 with the redemption of the $23.0 million in subordinated notes. If the redemption had occurred at December 31, 2019, the ratio would have been 18.17%.

The Company reported a $805,000 provision for loan loss expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $465,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The provision for loan loss in 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $1.4 million in 2018. Allowance for loan loss levels decreased to 0.75% of total loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018. The general allowance increased to $10.1 million (0.70% of gross loans) at December 31, 2019 from $9.8 million (0.73% of gross loans) at December 31, 2018. The specific allowance decreased to $828,000 (0.05% of gross loans) at December 31, 2019 from $1.2 million (0.08% of gross loans) at December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs in 2019 were $2.2 million compared to net charge-offs of $944,000 in 2018. Management’s determination of the adequacy of the allowance is based on a periodic evaluation of the portfolio with consideration given to: overall loss experience; current economic conditions; size, growth and composition of the loan portfolio; financial condition of the borrowers; current appraised values of underlying collateral and other relevant factors that, in management’s judgment, warrant recognition in determining an adequate allowance. Improvements to baseline charge-off factors for the periods used to evaluate the adequacy of the allowance as well as improvements in some qualitative factors, such as improvements in classified assets were offset by increases in other qualitative factors, such as increased portfolio growth and concentrations. The specific allowance is based on management’s estimate of realizable value for particular loans. Management believes that the allowance is adequate.

 
End Notes:
1The Company defines operating net income as net income before merger and acquisition costs and the one-time deferred tax adjustment recorded for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the three months ended December 31, 2017. Operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity is calculated using adjusted operating net income. See non-GAAP reconciliation schedules.
2The Company maintains GAAP and non-GAAP measures for net operating expenses and noninterest expenses to calculate non-GAAP ratios. Adjusted net operating expense and adjusted noninterest expense exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and expenses, and gains and losses on the sale of investments and other assets not considered part of recurring operations. See Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the calculation of the below ratios:
Efficiency Ratio - noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Net Operating Expense Ratio - noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets.
3The Company had no intangible assets prior to January 1, 2018. Therefore, tangible common equity and tangible assets were the same as common equity and total assets.
 

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding Company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $1.9 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s banking centers are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, noninterest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to the County First acquisition; or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; any statement of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statement of assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein.  Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: the synergies and other expected financial benefits from the County First acquisition, or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; may not be realized within the expected time frames; changes in The Community Financial Corporation or Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of litigation that may arise; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2018, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of December 31, 2019. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACTS:

William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer
888.745.2265


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Interest and Dividend Income          
Loans, including fees $16,565    $16,542   $16,366   $16,129   $15,461  
Interest and dividends on securities 1,508    1,606   1,677   1,623   1,536  
Interest on deposits with banks 206    111   75   45   45  
Total Interest and Dividend Income 18,279    18,259   18,118   17,797   17,042  
Interest Expense          
Deposits 3,777    3,867   3,966   3,768   3,486  
Short-term borrowings 65    140   235   334   125  
Long-term debt 724    727   658   658   606  
Total Interest Expense 4,566    4,734   4,859   4,760   4,217  
Net Interest Income (NII) 13,713    13,525   13,259   13,037   12,825  
Provision for loan losses 805    450   375   500   465  
NII After Provision For Loan Losses 12,908    13,075   12,884   12,537   12,360  
Noninterest Income          
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 871    147   138   58   42  
Net gains on sale of investment securities 226    —   —   —   —  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (22)  35   65   56    
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale (1)  —   —   —   —  
Income from bank owned life insurance 223    223   222   217   225  
Service charges 916    834   828   730   794  
Total Noninterest Income 2,213    1,239   1,253   1,061   1,066  
Noninterest Expense          
Salary and employee benefits 5,408    5,353   4,881   4,803   4,633  
Occupancy expense 812    730   753   806   867  
Advertising 152    250   163   197   167  
Data processing expense 780    793   755   720   786  
Professional fees 649    523   606   418   293  
Merger and acquisition costs —    —   —   —    
Depreciation of premises and equipment 165    165   166   189   202  
Telephone communications 39    46   66   52   47  
Office supplies 45    34   33   37   37  
FDIC Insurance (3)    160   175   158  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses 212    263   432   56   141  
Core deposit intangible amortization 163    169   175   181   187  
Other 1,066    896   926   771   718  
Total Noninterest Expense 9,488    9,224   9,116   8,405   8,241  
Income before income taxes 5,633    5,090   5,021   5,193   5,185  
Income tax expense 1,558    1,397   1,394   1,316   1,371  
Net Income $4,075    $3,693   $3,627   $3,877   $3,814  
 
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Audited)
December 31, 2018
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $25,065   $37,923   $26,894   $16,711   $24,064  
Federal funds sold —   42,205   8,350   —   5,700  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 7,404   36,563   3,102   2,997   3,272  
Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value 208,187   131,288   130,212   128,400   119,976  
Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost —   88,654   95,657   95,495   96,271  
Equity securities carried at fair value through income 4,669   4,665   4,603   4,511   4,428  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 209   209   209   209   209  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost 3,447   4,510   3,236   3,874   3,821  
Loans receivable 1,456,051   1,417,108   1,388,549   1,364,437   1,348,105  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (10,942) (11,252) (10,918) (10,846) (10,976)
Net Loans 1,445,109   1,405,856   1,377,631   1,353,591   1,337,129  
Goodwill 10,835   10,835   10,835   10,835   10,835  
Premises and equipment, net 21,662   22,320   22,575   22,922   22,922  
Premises and equipment held for sale 430   —   —   —   —  
Other real estate owned (OREO) 7,773   10,195   10,307   10,949   8,111  
Accrued interest receivable 5,019   5,213   5,431   5,331   4,957  
Investment in bank owned life insurance 37,180   36,958   36,734   36,513   36,295  
Core deposit intangible 2,118   2,281   2,450   2,625   2,806  
Net deferred tax assets 6,168   5,979   5,915   6,232   6,693  
Right of use assets - operating leases 8,382   8,521   9,729   10,044   —  
Other assets 3,879   1,557   2,578   708   1,738  
Total Assets $1,797,536   $1,855,732   $1,756,448   $1,711,947   $1,689,227  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $241,174   $243,425   $226,712   $214,432   $209,378  
Interest-bearing deposits 1,270,663   1,316,535   1,267,730   1,224,735   1,220,251  
Total deposits 1,511,837   1,559,960   1,494,442   1,439,167   1,429,629  
Short-term borrowings 5,000   15,000   10,000   35,000   35,000  
Long-term debt 40,370   55,387   30,403   20,419   20,436  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) 12,000   12,000   12,000   12,000   12,000  
Subordinated notes - 6.25% 23,000   23,000   23,000   23,000   23,000  
Lease liabilities - operating leases 8,495   8,607   9,797   10,080   —  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,340   14,369   13,161   13,201   14,680  
Total Liabilities 1,616,042   1,688,323   1,592,803   1,552,867   1,534,745  
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock 59   56   56   56   56  
Additional paid in capital 95,474   84,713   84,613   84,497   84,396  
Retained earnings 85,059   81,682   78,689   75,757   72,594  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,504   1,715   1,044   (473) (1,846)
Unearned ESOP shares (602) (757) (757) (757) (718)
Total Stockholders' Equity 181,494   167,409   163,645   159,080   154,482  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,797,536   $1,855,732   $1,756,448   $1,711,947   $1,689,227  
Common shares issued and outstanding 5,900,249   5,583,492   5,582,438   5,581,521   5,577,559  
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
KEY OPERATING RATIOS          
Return on average assets 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.93 %
Return on average common equity 9.58   8.86   8.99   9.85   10.01  
Average total equity to average total assets 9.46   9.50   9.38   9.27   9.27  
Interest rate spread 3.05   3.07   3.06   3.05   3.11  
Net interest margin 3.29   3.33   3.33   3.31   3.35  
Cost of funds 1.14   1.21   1.27   1.25   1.14  
Cost of deposits 1.00   1.05   1.10   1.07   0.99  
Cost of debt 3.19   3.54   3.97   3.68   3.84  
Efficiency ratio 59.58   62.48   62.82   59.62   59.33  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP ** 59.00   60.84   60.11   59.46   58.30  
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.11   2.10   2.12   1.98   2.00  
Net operating expense to average assets 1.62   1.82   1.83   1.73   1.74  
Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP ** 1.62   1.77   1.74   1.73   1.71  
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities 122.50   122.24   121.15   120.52   121.51  
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.32   0.03   0.09   0.19   0.07  
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Basic net income per common share $0.73   $0.66   $0.65   $0.70   $0.69  
Diluted net income per common share 0.73   0.66   0.65   0.70   0.69  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.13   0.13   0.13   0.13   0.10  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
Basic 5,563,455   5,560,878   5,559,821   5,558,137   5,551,962  
Diluted 5,563,455   5,560,878   5,559,821   5,558,137   5,551,962  
ASSET QUALITY          
Total assets $1,797,536   $1,855,732   $1,756,448   $1,711,947   $1,689,227  
Gross loans 1,454,173   1,415,417   1,387,186   1,363,176   1,346,922  
Classified assets 34,636   37,166   36,888   35,691   40,819  
Allowance for loan losses 10,942   11,252   10,918   10,846   10,976  
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days 549   2,252   2,187   771   1,134  
Past due loans >=90 days 12,778   11,673   10,459   5,701   11,110  
Total past due loans (1) 13,327   13,925   12,646   6,472   12,244  
Non-accrual loans (2) 17,857   15,433   13,288   13,815   19,282  
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) 650   655   2,196   6,652   6,676  
Other real estate owned (OREO) 7,773   10,195   10,307   10,949   8,111  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs $26,280   $26,283   $25,791   $31,416   $34,069  
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Classified assets to total assets 1.93 % 2.00 % 2.10 % 2.08 % 2.42 %
Classified assets to risk-based capital 16.21   18.63   18.82   18.52   21.54  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.75   0.79   0.79   0.80   0.81  
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 61.28   72.91   82.16   78.51   56.92  
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans 0.04   0.16   0.16   0.06   0.08  
Past due loans >=90 days to total loans 0.88   0.82   0.75   0.42   0.82  
Total past due (delinquency) to total loans 0.92   0.98   0.91   0.47   0.91  
Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.23   1.09   0.96   1.01   1.43  
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans 1.27   1.14   1.12   1.50   1.93  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets 1.43   1.38   1.34   1.45   1.62  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets 1.46   1.42   1.47   1.84   2.02  
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Book value per common share $30.76   $29.98   $29.31   $28.50   $27.70  
Tangible book value per common share** 28.57   27.63   26.93   26.09   25.25  
Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,900,249   5,583,492   5,582,438   5,581,521   5,577,559  
OTHER DATA          
Full-time equivalent employees 194   198   195   192   189  
Branches 12   12   12   12   12  
Loan Production Offices          
CAPITAL RATIOS          
Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.08 % 9.49 % 9.48 % 9.41 % 9.50 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 11.11   10.35   10.38   10.39   10.36  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.91   11.16   11.21   11.24   11.23  
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.16   13.48   13.56   13.64   13.68  
Common equity to assets 10.10   9.02   9.32   9.29   9.15  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ** 9.44   8.37   8.63   8.57   8.41  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

(1) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans.
(2) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $3.7 million and $8.1 million, respectively.

 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and OREO expenses, and gains and losses on sales of investments or other assets, that are not considered part of recurring operations. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis          
Noninterest expense $9,488   $9,224   $9,116   $8,405   $8,241  
Net interest income plus noninterest income 15,926   14,764   14,512   14,098   13,891  
           
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 59.58  62.48  62.82  59.62  59.33 
           
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis          
Noninterest Expense $9,488   $9,224   $9,116   $8,405   $8,241  
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Merger and acquisition costs —   —   —   —   (5)
OREO valuation allowance and expenses (212) (263) (432) (56) (141)
Noninterest expense - as adjusted 9,276   8,961   8,684   8,349   8,095  
           
Net interest income plus noninterest income 15,926   14,764   14,512   14,098   13,891  
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
(Gains) losses on sale of asset or held for sale assets   —   —   —   —  
Net (gains) losses on sale of investment securities (226) —   —   —   —  
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities 22   (35) (65) (56) (5)
Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted $15,723   $14,729   $14,447   $14,042   $13,886  
           
Efficiency ratio -Non-GAAP basis 59.00  60.84  60.11  59.46  58.30 
           
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio - GAAP basis
Average Assets $1,797,182   $1,755,022   $1,721,196   $1,699,188   $1,644,808  
           
Noninterest expense 9,488   9,224   9,116   8,405   8,241  
less: noninterest income (2,213) (1,239) (1,253) (1,061) (1,066)
Net operating exp. $7,275   $7,985   $7,863   $7,344   $7,175  
Net operating exp. to average assets - GAAP basis 1.62  1.82  1.83  1.73  1.74 
           
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio -Non-GAAP basis
Average Assets $1,797,182   $1,755,022   $1,721,196   $1,699,188   $1,644,808  
           
Net operating exp. 7,275   7,985   7,863   7,344   7,175  
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest expense:          
Merger and acquisition costs —   —   —   —   (5)
OREO valuation allowance and expenses (212) (263) (432) (56) (141)
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest income:          
Gains (losses) on sale of asset or held for sale assets (1) —   —   —   —  
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 226   —   —   —   —  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (22) 35   65   56    
Net operating exp.-adjusted $7,266   $7,757   $7,496   $7,344   $7,034  
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP basis 1.62  1.77  1.74  1.73  1.71 
                

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) Three Months Ended December 31, (Audited)
Years Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Interest and Dividend Income        
Loans, including fees $16,565   $15,461   $65,602   $59,755  
Interest and dividends on securities 1,508   1,536   6,414   5,153  
Interest on deposits with banks 206   45   437   265  
Total Interest and Dividend Income 18,279   17,042   72,453   65,173  
Interest Expense        
Deposits 3,777   3,486   15,378   10,682  
Short-term borrowings 65   125   774   767  
Long-term debt 724   606   2,767   2,837  
Total Interest Expense 4,566   4,217   18,919   14,286  
Net Interest Income (NII) 13,713   12,825   53,534   50,887  
Provision for loan losses 805   465   2,130   1,405  
NII After Provision For Loan Losses 12,908   12,360   51,404   49,482  
Noninterest Income        
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 871   42   1,214   183  
Gain on sale of asset —   —   —    
Net gains on sale of investment securities 226   —   226   —  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (22)   134   (81)
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale (1) —   (1) —  
Income from bank owned life insurance 223   225   885   902  
Service charges 916   794   3,308   3,063  
Total Noninterest Income 2,213   1,066   5,766   4,068  
Noninterest Expense        
Salary and employee benefits 5,408   4,633   20,445   19,548  
Occupancy expense 812   867   3,101   3,116  
Advertising 152   167   762   671  
Data processing expense 780   786   3,048   3,020  
Professional fees 649   293   2,196   1,513  
Merger and acquisition costs —     —   3,625  
Depreciation of premises and equipment 165   202   685   810  
Telephone communications 39   47   203   277  
Office supplies 45   37   149   149  
FDIC Insurance (3) 158   334   654  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses 212   141   963   657  
Core deposit intangible amortization 163   187   688   784  
Other 1,066   718   3,659   3,325  
Total Noninterest Expense 9,488   8,241   36,233   38,149  
Income before income taxes 5,633   5,185   20,937   15,401  
Income tax expense 1,558   1,371   5,665   4,173  
Net Income $4,075   $3,814   $15,272   $11,228  
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

  December 31,
  2019 2018
KEY OPERATING RATIOS    
Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.70 %
Return on average common equity 9.32 % 7.53 %
Average total equity to average total assets 9.40 % 9.30 %
Interest rate spread 3.06 % 3.22 %
Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.43 %
Cost of funds 1.22 % 0.99 %
Cost of deposits 1.06 % 0.80 %
Cost of debt 3.59 % 3.19 %
Efficiency ratio 61.10 % 69.42 %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP** 59.84 % 61.54 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.08 % 2.38 %
Net operating expense to average assets 1.75 % 2.13 %
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP** 1.71 % 1.85 %
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities 121.62 % 121.31 %
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.16 % 0.07 %
COMMON SHARE DATA    
Basic net income per common share $2.75   $2.02  
Diluted net income per common share 2.75   2.02  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.50   0.40  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:    
Basic 5,560,588   5,550,510  
Diluted 5,560,588   5,550,510  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.

 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and OREO expenses, and gains and losses on sales of investments or other assets, that are not considered part of recurring operations. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts ) Years Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis    
Noninterest expense $36,233   $38,149  
Net interest income plus noninterest income 59,300   54,955  
     
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 61.10  69.42 
     
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis    
Noninterest Expense $36,233   $38,149  
Non-GAAP adjustments:    
Merger and acquisition costs —   (3,625)
OREO valuation allowance and expenses (963) (657)
Noninterest expense - as adjusted 35,270   33,867  
     
Net interest income plus noninterest income 59,300   54,955  
Non-GAAP adjustments:    
(Gains) losses on sale of asset or held for sale assets   (1)
Net (gains) losses on sale of investment securities (226) —  
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (134) 81  
Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted $58,941   $55,035  
     
Efficiency ratio -Non-GAAP basis 59.84  61.54 
     
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio - GAAP basis    
Average Assets $1,743,448   $1,603,393  
     
Noninterest expense 36,233   38,149  
Less: Noninterest income (5,766) (4,068)
Net operating exp. $30,467   $34,081  
Net operating exp. to average assets - GAAP basis 1.75  2.13 
     
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio -Non-GAAP basis    
Average Assets $1,743,448   $1,603,393  
     
Net operating exp. 30,467   34,081  
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest expense:    
Merger and acquisition costs —   (3,625)
OREO valuation allowance and expenses (963) (657)
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest income:    
Gains (losses) on sale of asset or held for sale assets (1)  
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 226   —  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 134   (81)
Net operating exp.-adjusted $29,863   $29,719  
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP basis 1.71  1.85 
       

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity  (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs and the fourth quarter 2017  income tax expense attributable to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These expenses are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,”  “operating earnings per share,” “operating return on average assets,” and “operating return on average common equity.” These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Net income  (as reported) $4,075   $3,693   $3,627   $3,877   $3,814  
Impact of  Tax Cuts and Jobs Act —   —   —   —   —  
Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax) —   —   —   —    
Non-GAAP operating net income $4,075   $3,693   $3,627   $3,877   $3,818  
           
Income before income taxes (as reported) $5,633   $5,090   $5,021   $5,193   $5,185  
Merger and acquisition costs ("M&A") —   —   —   —    
Adjusted pretax income 5,633   5,090   5,021   5,193   5,190  
Income tax expense 1,558   1,397   1,394   1,316   1,372  
Non-GAAP operating net income $4,075   $3,693   $3,627   $3,877   $3,818  
           
GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $0.73   $0.66   $0.65   $0.70   $0.69  
Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS before M&A $0.73   $0.66   $0.65   $0.70   $0.69  
           
GAAP return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.93 %
Non-GAAP operating ROAA before M&A 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.93 %
           
GAAP return on average common equity ("ROACE") 9.58 % 8.86 % 8.99 % 9.85 % 10.01 %
Non-GAAP operating ROACE before M&A 9.58 % 8.86 % 8.99 % 9.85 % 10.02 %
           
Net income $4,075   $3,693   $3,627   $3,877   $3,814  
Weighted average common shares outstanding 5,563,455   5,560,878   5,559,821   5,558,137   5,551,962  
Average assets $1,797,182   $1,755,022   $1,721,196   $1,699,188   $1,644,808  
Average equity $170,058   $166,695   $161,376   $157,443   $152,406  
                     

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES YEARS ENDED (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity  (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs. These expenses are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income”, “operating earnings per share”, “operating return on average assets”, and “operating return on average common equity”. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Years Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Net income (as reported) $15,272   $11,228  
Impact of  Tax Cuts and Jobs Act —   —  
Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax) —   2,693  
Non-GAAP operating net income $15,272   $13,921  
     
Income before income taxes (as reported) $20,937   $15,401  
Merger and acquisition costs ("M&A") —   3,625  
Adjusted pretax income 20,937   19,026  
Income tax expense 5,665   5,105  
Non-GAAP operating net income $15,272   $13,921  
     
GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $2.75   $2.02  
Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS before M&A $2.75   $2.51  
     
GAAP return on average assets ("ROAA') 0.88 % 0.70 %
Non-GAAP operating ROAA before M&A 0.88 % 0.87 %
     
GAAP return on average common equity ("ROACE") 9.32 % 7.53 %
Non-GAAP operating ROACE before M&A 9.32 % 9.33 %
     
Net income $15,272   $11,228  
Weighted average common shares outstanding 5,560,588   5,550,510  
Average assets $1,743,448   $1,603,393  
Average equity $163,936   $149,128  
         

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES YEARS ENDED (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain  performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Total assets $1,797,536   $1,855,732   $1,756,448   $1,711,947   $1,689,227  
Less: Intangible assets          
Goodwill 10,835   10,835   10,835   10,835   10,835  
Core deposit intangible 2,118   2,281   2,450   2,625   2,806  
Total intangible assets 12,953   13,116   13,285   13,460   13,641  
Tangible assets $1,784,583   $1,842,616   $1,743,163   $1,698,487   $1,675,586  
           
Total common equity $181,494   $167,409   $163,645   $159,080   $154,482  
Less: Intangible assets 12,953   13,116   13,285   13,460   13,641  
Tangible common equity $168,541   $154,293   $150,360   $145,620   $140,841  
           
Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,900,249   5,583,492   5,582,438   5,581,521   5,577,559  
           
GAAP common equity to assets 10.10 % 9.02 % 9.32 % 9.29 % 9.15 %
Non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.44 % 8.37 % 8.63 % 8.57 % 8.41 %
           
GAAP common book value per share $30.76   $29.98   $29.31   $28.50   $27.70  
Non-GAAP tangible common book value per share $28.57   $27.63   $26.93   $26.09   $25.25  
                     

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Three Months Ended
 2019 2018 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loan portfolio $1,409,498   $16,565   4.70 % $1,309,380   $15,461   4.72 % $1,409,498   $16,565   4.70 % $1,377,165   $16,542   4.80 %
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 256,674   1,714   2.67 % 221,896   1,581   2.85 % 256,674   1,714   2.67 % 246,396   1,717   2.79 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,666,172   18,279   4.39 % 1,531,276   17,042   4.45 % 1,666,172   18,279   4.39 % 1,623,561   18,259   4.50 %
Cash and cash equivalents 27,808       19,429       27,808       26,253      
Goodwill 10,835       10,719       10,835       10,835      
Core deposit intangible 2,224       2,928       2,224       2,392      
Other assets 90,143       80,456       90,143       91,981      
Total Assets $1,797,182       $1,644,808       $1,797,182       $1,755,022      
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings $68,855   $17   0.10 % $70,593   $18   0.10 % $68,855   $17   0.10 % $70,669   $18   0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 771,542   1,785   0.93 % 676,196   1,588   0.94 % 771,542   1,785   0.93 % 706,574   1,624   0.92 %
Certificates of deposit 420,877   1,975   1.88 % 437,278   1,880   1.72 % 420,877   1,975   1.88 % 453,014   2,225   1.96 %
Long-term debt 49,343   229   1.86 % 20,441   99   1.94 % 49,343   229   1.86 % 40,447   223   2.21 %
Short-term debt 14,565   65   1.79 % 20,698   125   2.42 % 14,565   65   1.79 % 22,509   140   2.49 %
Subordinated Notes 23,000   359   6.24 % 23,000   360   6.26 % 23,000   359   6.24 % 23,000   359   6.24 %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000   136   4.53 % 12,000   147   4.90 % 12,000   136   4.53 % 12,000   145   4.83 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,360,182   4,566   1.34 % 1,260,206   4,217   1.34 % 1,360,182   4,566   1.34 % 1,328,213   4,734   1.43 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 243,728       218,367       243,728       235,950      
Other liabilities 23,214       13,829       23,214       24,164      
Stockholders' equity 170,058       152,406       170,058       166,695      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,797,182       $1,644,808       $1,797,182       $1,755,022      
                         
Net interest income   $13,713       $12,825       $13,713       $13,525    
                         
Interest rate spread     3.05 %     3.11 %     3.05 %     3.07 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.29 %     3.35 %     3.29 %     3.33 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     122.50 %     121.51 %     122.50 %     122.24 %
Average loans to average deposits     93.65 %     93.36 %     93.65 %     93.93 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **     72.03 %     68.82 %     72.03 %     69.10 %
Ratio of average IEAs to average IBLs     122.50 %     121.51 %     122.50 %     122.24 %
                         
Cost of funds     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.21 %
Cost of deposits     1.00 %     0.99 %     1.00 %     1.05 %
Cost of debt     3.19 %     3.84 %     3.19 %     3.54 %

Note: Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $240,000, $107,000 and $242,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loan portfolio $1,371,637   $65,602   4.78 % $1,282,292   $59,755   4.66 %
Investment securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 243,989   6,851   2.81 % 201,360   5,418   2.69 %
Total interest-earning assets 1,615,626   72,453   4.48 % 1,483,652   65,173   4.39 %
Cash and cash equivalents 23,044       23,579      
Goodwill 10,835       10,439      
Core deposit intangible 2,479       3,209      
Other assets 91,464       82,514      
Total Assets $1,743,448       $1,603,393      
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Savings $70,130   $70   0.10 % $73,268   $62   0.08 %
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 710,709   6,771   0.95 % 584,341   4,020   0.69 %
Certificates of deposit 448,924   8,537   1.90 % 452,494   6,600   1.46 %
Long-term debt 32,702   743   2.27 % 35,684   853   2.39 %
Short-term debt 30,965   774   2.50 % 42,286   767   1.81 %
Subordinated Notes 23,000   1,438   6.25 % 23,000   1,438   6.25 %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000   586   4.88 % 12,000   546   4.55 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,328,430   18,919   1.42 % 1,223,073   14,286   1.17 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 226,964       217,897      
Other liabilities 24,118       13,295      
Stockholders' equity 163,936       149,128      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,743,448       $1,603,393      
             
Net interest income   $53,534       $50,887    
             
Interest rate spread     3.06 %     3.22 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.31 %     3.43 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     121.62 %     121.31 %
Average loans to average deposits     94.16 %     96.56 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **     69.18 %     65.93 %
             
Cost of funds     1.22 %     0.99 %
Cost of deposits     1.06 %     0.80 %
Cost of debt     3.59 %     3.19 %

Note: Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $864,000 and $742,000 of accretion interest years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE December 31, 2019 % September 30, 2019 % June 30, 2019 % March 31, 2019 % December 31, 2018 %
Commercial real estate $964,778   66.34 % $932,344   65.86 % $917,948   66.18 % $891,165   65.37 % $878,016   65.18 %
Residential first mortgages 167,710   11.53 % 163,727   11.57 % 156,670   11.29 % 156,653   11.49 % 156,709   11.63 %
Residential rentals 123,601   8.50 % 121,170   8.56 % 121,990   8.79 % 124,518   9.13 % 124,298   9.23 %
Construction and land development 34,133   2.35 % 30,774   2.17 % 35,662   2.57 % 32,798   2.41 % 29,705   2.21 %
Home equity and second mortgages 36,098   2.48 % 36,182   2.56 % 35,866   2.59 % 36,746   2.70 % 35,561   2.64 %
Commercial loans 63,102   4.34 % 69,179   4.89 % 67,617   4.87 % 70,725   5.19 % 71,680   5.32 %
Consumer loans 1,104   0.08 % 937   0.07 % 967   0.07 % 851   0.06 % 751   0.06 %
Commercial equipment 63,647   4.38 % 61,104   4.32 % 50,466   3.64 % 49,720   3.65 % 50,202   3.73 %
Gross loans 1,454,173   100.00 % 1,415,417   100.00 % 1,387,186   100.00 % 1,363,176   100.00 % 1,346,922   100.00 %
Net deferred costs  1,878   0.13 % 1,691   0.12 % 1,363   0.10 % 1,261   0.09 % 1,183   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs $1,456,051     $1,417,108     $1,388,549     $1,364,437     $1,348,105    


BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED December 31, 2019 % September 30, 2019 % June 30, 2019 % March 31, 2019 % December 31, 2018 %
Acquired loans - performing $74,654   5.13 % $82,629   5.84 % $88,353   6.37 % $98,136   7.20 % $103,667   7.70 %
Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired ("PCI") 2,424   0.17 % 2,803   0.20 % 2,772   0.20 % 3,227   0.24 % 3,220   0.24 %
Total acquired loans 77,078   5.30 % 85,432   6.04 % 91,125   6.57 % 101,363   7.44 % 106,887   7.94 %
Non-acquired loans** 1,377,095   94.70 % 1,329,985   93.96 % 1,296,061   93.43 % 1,261,813   92.56 % 1,240,035   92.06 %
Gross loans 1,454,173   100.00 % 1,415,417   100.00 % 1,387,186   100.00 % 1,363,176   100.00 % 1,346,922   100.00 %
Net deferred costs  1,878   0.13 % 1,691   0.12 % 1,363   0.10 % 1,261   0.09 % 1,183   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs $1,456,051     $1,417,108     $1,388,549     $1,364,437     $1,348,105    

** Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED) - Continued

  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands) PCI All other loans** Total % PCI All other loans** Total %
Commercial real estate $1,738   $963,039   $964,777   66.34 % $1,785   $876,231   $878,016   65.18 %
Residential first mortgages —   167,710   167,710   11.53 % 466   156,243   156,709   11.63 %
Residential rentals 295   123,306   123,601   8.50 % 897   123,401   124,298   9.23 %
Construction and land development —   34,133   34,133   2.35 % —   29,705   29,705   2.21 %
Home equity and second mortgages 391   35,707   36,098   2.48 % 72   35,489   35,561   2.64 %
Commercial loans —   63,102   63,102   4.34 % —   71,680   71,680   5.32 %
Consumer loans —   1,104   1,104   0.08 % —   751   751   0.06 %
Commercial equipment —   63,647   63,647   4.38 % —   50,202   50,202   3.73 %
Gross loans 2,424   1,451,748   1,454,172   100.00 % 3,220   1,343,702   1,346,922   100.00 %
Net deferred costs  —   1,878   1,878   0.13 % —   1,183   1,183   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs $2,424   $1,453,626   $1,456,050     $3,220   $1,344,885   $1,348,105    

**All other loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments. There were no acquired loans before December 31, 2017.

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest: 

Weighted End of Period Contractual Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate
Commercial real estate 4.59 % 4.64 % 4.66 % 4.63 % 4.61 %
Residential first mortgages 3.95 % 3.96 % 3.95 % 3.94 % 3.93 %
Residential rentals 4.79 % 4.80 % 4.84 % 4.79 % 4.77 %
Construction and land development 5.12 % 5.29 % 5.45 % 5.41 % 5.32 %
Home equity and second mortgages 4.90 % 5.38 % 5.62 % 5.62 % 5.39 %
Commercial loans 5.26 % 5.65 % 5.89 % 5.91 % 5.76 %
Consumer loans 6.25 % 6.41 % 6.60 % 6.88 % 6.93 %
Commercial equipment 4.49 % 4.59 % 4.60 % 4.54 % 4.52 %
Total Loans 4.58 % 4.66 % 4.70 % 4.68 % 4.64 %
 

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Beginning of period $11,252   $10,918   $10,846   $10,976   $10,739  
           
Charge-offs (1,155) (144) (333) (742) (254)
Recoveries 40   28   30   112   26  
Net charge-offs (1,115) (116) (303) (630) (228)
           
Provision for loan losses 805   450   375   500   465  
End of period $10,942   $11,252  $10,918   $10,846   $10,976  
           
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.32) (0.03)% (0.09)% (0.19)% (0.07)%
           
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross loans
General allowance $10,114   $9,776   $9,737   $9,788   $9,796  
Specific allowance 828   1,476   1,181   1,058   1,180  
  $10,942   $11,252   $10,918   $10,846   $10,976  
           
General allowance 0.70  0.69  0.70  0.72  0.73 
Specific allowance 0.05  0.10  0.09  0.08  0.08 
Allowance to gross loans 0.75  0.79  0.79  0.80  0.81 
           
Allowance to non-acquired gross loans 0.79  0.85  0.84  0.86  0.89 
           
Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark $12,128   $12,600   $12,410   $12,540   $12,836  
Allowance+ Non-PCI FV Mark to gross loans 0.83  0.89  0.89  0.92  0.95 
                

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY OF  DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)

  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands) Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance %
Noninterest-bearing demand $241,174   15.95 % $243,425   15.60 % $226,712   15.17 % $214,432   14.90 % $209,378   14.65 %
Interest-bearing:                 
Demand 523,802   34.65 % 539,512   34.59 % 458,686   30.69 % 411,029   28.56 % 437,170   30.57 %
Money market deposits 283,438   18.75 % 274,743   17.61 % 277,823   18.59 % 272,994   18.97 % 266,160   18.62 %
Savings 69,254   4.58 % 67,544   4.33 % 70,652   4.73 % 70,873   4.92 % 69,892   4.89 %
Certificates of deposit 394,169   26.07 % 434,736   27.87 % 460,569   30.82 % 469,839   32.65 % 447,029   31.27 %
Total interest-bearing 1,270,663   84.05 % 1,316,535   84.40 % 1,267,730   84.83 % 1,224,735   85.10 % 1,220,251   85.35 %
Total Deposits $1,511,837   100.00 % $1,559,960   100.00 % $1,494,442   100.00 % $1,439,167   100.00 % $1,429,629   100.00 %
                     
Transaction accounts $1,117,668   73.93 % $1,125,224   72.13 % $1,033,873   69.18 % $969,328   67.35 % $982,600   68.73 %