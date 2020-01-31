Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 31 January 2020

Corporate Announcement 07/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2019

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes performance attribution and portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 31 December 2019, the number of life insurance policies owned is 265. The total face value of the portfolio is 578 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 37, while the expected number was 31.7.

Performance 2019-12-31 2019 Realised (Maturities & sold policies) 5.92% Aging effect 2.72% Mtm-adjustment (Change in discount rates) 3.74% Life Expectancy Updates 0.31% Premium prepayments -0.14% Premium optimization -0.40% COI increases -0.60% Gross portfolio performance 11.55% Investment factor effect -1.03% Net portfolio performance 10.52% Fund costs -2.80% Other 0.27% Net Fund Performance 7.99%





Portfolio composition as of 2019-12-31

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 12.3% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 10.6% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 9.2% C.M. Life Insurance Company 5.3% Protective Life Insurance Company 5.3% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 5.3% AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company 4.6% Hartford Life And Annuity Insurance Company 4.0% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.3% United of Omaha Life Insurance Company 3.2%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 7.2% A+ 63.5% A 24.4% A- 3.3% B+ 1.3% B- 0.3%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value CA 16.0% NY 13.1% FL 11.6% PA 11.5% IL 4.5% TX 4.3% AZ 4.1% OH 3.4% NV 3.3% MO 3.2%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.1% 250,000-500,000 4.1% 500,001-1,000,000 12.0% 1,000,001-2,000,000 16.7% 2,000,001-3,000,000 9.3% 3,000,001-5,000,000 27.6% 5,000,001-10,000,000 26.2% 10,000,001-15,000,000 4.1%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 3.3% 65 - 69 10.5% 70 - 74 15.1% 75 – 79 19.4% 80 - 84 29.1% 85 - 89 16.5% 90 < 6.0%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 19.2% Male 68.8% Joint 12.0%

Attachment