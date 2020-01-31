Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 31 January 2020
Corporate Announcement 07/2020
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2019
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes performance attribution and portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
As per 31 December 2019, the number of life insurance policies owned is 265. The total face value of the portfolio is 578 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 37, while the expected number was 31.7.
|Performance 2019-12-31
|2019
|Realised (Maturities & sold policies)
|5.92%
|Aging effect
|2.72%
|Mtm-adjustment (Change in discount rates)
|3.74%
|Life Expectancy Updates
|0.31%
|Premium prepayments
|-0.14%
|Premium optimization
|-0.40%
|COI increases
|-0.60%
|Gross portfolio performance
|11.55%
|Investment factor effect
|-1.03%
|Net portfolio performance
|10.52%
|Fund costs
|-2.80%
|Other
|0.27%
|Net Fund Performance
|7.99%
Portfolio composition as of 2019-12-31
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|12.3%
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|10.6%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|9.2%
|C.M. Life Insurance Company
|5.3%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|5.3%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|5.3%
|AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
|4.6%
|Hartford Life And Annuity Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|3.3%
|United of Omaha Life Insurance Company
|3.2%
|Carrier Rating
|Weight % of face value
|A++
|7.2%
|A+
|63.5%
|A
|24.4%
|A-
|3.3%
|B+
|1.3%
|B-
|0.3%
|Top 10 States
|Weight % of face value
|CA
|16.0%
|NY
|13.1%
|FL
|11.6%
|PA
|11.5%
|IL
|4.5%
|TX
|4.3%
|AZ
|4.1%
|OH
|3.4%
|NV
|3.3%
|MO
|3.2%
|Face Group
|Weight % of face value
|100,000-250,000
|0.1%
|250,000-500,000
|4.1%
|500,001-1,000,000
|12.0%
|1,000,001-2,000,000
|16.7%
|2,000,001-3,000,000
|9.3%
|3,000,001-5,000,000
|27.6%
|5,000,001-10,000,000
|26.2%
|10,000,001-15,000,000
|4.1%
|Age Group
|Weight % of face value
|< 65
|3.3%
|65 - 69
|10.5%
|70 - 74
|15.1%
|75 – 79
|19.4%
|80 - 84
|29.1%
|85 - 89
|16.5%
|90 <
|6.0%
|Gender
|Weight % of face value
|Female
|19.2%
|Male
|68.8%
|Joint
|12.0%
Attachment
Ress Life Investments A/S
Copenhagen, DENMARK
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 07-2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: