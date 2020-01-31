BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff are required to move for appointment by March 30, 2020, and are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.



The complaint, which was filed in the Central District of California, and captioned Tran v. Beyond Meat, Inc. et al., No. 2:20-cv-00963 (C.D. Cal.), alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that Beyond Meat’s termination of its supplier agreement constituted a breach of that agreement, exposing the Company to legal liability. In addition, the company allegedly falsified a food safety consultant’s report, then represented the report as accurate to its supplier. When the market learned the truth about Beyond Meat, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat’s securities between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/bynd .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney