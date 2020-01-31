United Bankers CorporationNOTIFICATION

 

31.01.2020 at 18:30

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 31.01.2020

Date31.01.2020 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classUNIAV 
Amount180 
Average price/share8.9500EUR
Highest price/share8.9500EUR
Lowest price/share8.9500EUR
Total price1,611.00EUR
   

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 31.01.2020:

 UNIAV 43,514  

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

Attachment