The Management Board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (registration no.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvia) (hereinafter referred to as the “Company") hereby announces that the Company’s extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) for 14 February 2020 at 11:00, Terbatas Street 16a, Valmiera, as announced on 14 January 2020, is cancelled . Please see the announcement HERE.



The Company explains that the majority shareholders of the Company (P-D Group) have advised that they have entered into negotiations with regard to the strategic future of the Company, including capital structure and debt related matters.

Considering the nature of this development, the decision on issuance of convertible bonds (proposed for adoption at the EGM of 14 February 2020) cannot be adopted in parallel.

For the reasons referred above and with a view to ensure efficiency, the Company immediately announces that the EGM of 14 February 2020 is cancelled (will not take place).

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the shareholders for the continued support.



