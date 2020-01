Draper Esprit VCT plc



Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Transaction in Own Shares

31 January 2020



Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 31 January 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 5p each 229,809

52.75p 0.29%