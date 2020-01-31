HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, a health and wellness multilevel marketing company, is excited to announce global business strategist, Gordon Hester, has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer to help evolve the business and will be the key to leading Zurvita’s strategic direction.



After building one of the largest network marketing distributorships in history as CEO, Hester comes to Zurvita with over 30 years in the direct selling industry. His uncanny experience in leading over $10 billion in sales and 100,000 active reps, executing business in over 30 countries and earning commissions in excess of $100 million will be key to push Zurvita into the future of direct selling.

“We are very excited about the addition of Gordon Hester to the Zurvita Management Team,” said Zurvita CEO, Jay Shafer. “His heart and passion for the direct selling industry and his desire to help people and companies become better is a perfect fit for Zurvita. His proven track record and desire to be a change agent in this space will benefit Zurvita Consultants and Customers for years to come.”

As a change leader for the direct selling and network marketing industry, Hester knew Zurvita was the right step in his new direction of change.

“I knew in order to execute change, I would need to find the right company to help evolve from a proven company to a next generation company that would be the envy of the industry,” Hester said. “I was not looking for a company that was broken but instead a company that had strong culture and leadership. I needed to find a company that was willing to change and was aligned with the right business philosophy to build a next generation business.”

As Chief Innovation Officer, Hester plans to modernize the company to improve retention and increase acquisition by focusing on relationship building and engagement. Technology will play a big role in the modernization plans for Zurvita with the unveil of a new e-commerce website, back office experience and lead generation programs that will enhance Customer overall experience and simplify shopping.

Hester will play an integral part in the future of Zurvita as it becomes a cultural-centric company.

“I needed to be positioned in that company where I drive change in the trenches, not just in a boardroom,” Hester said. “That company for me is Zurvita.”

Zurvita Holdings, Inc. is a global network marketing company centered in health and wellness, founded by Mark and Tracy Jarvis and Jay Shafer in 2008. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company’s mission is to change lives for the better and offer unique business opportunities where anyone can succeed through wellness product offerings.

