LOGANSPORT, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. 

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $586,000, compared to the $560,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018.   

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $2,249,000, compared to the $2,231,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Earnings per share was $3.65 for December 31, 2019, compared to $3.59 for December 31, 2018.  Return on Assets finished the year at 1.21% for 2019 compared to 1.29% for 2018.  The Return on Equity finished the year at 9.28% for December 31, 2019, compared to 9.41% for December 31, 2018.    

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of  regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
   
 12/31/201912/31/2018
   
   
Total assets$188,251$173,245
   
Loans receivable, net124,238108,372
Allowance for loan losses1,7621,735
Cash and cash equivalents5,63010,058
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks5,000  -
Securities available for sale46,29847,751
Federal Home Loan Bank stock731731
Deposits160,588148,049
FHLB borrowings and note payable  -  -
Accrued Interest and other liabilities3,4181,487
Shareholders’ equity 24,24523,709
Shares Issued and Outstanding610,681621,022
Nonperforming loans250293
Real Estate Owned  -20


  Quarter ended 12/31  Year ended 12/31
 2019201820192018
Interest income$2,178$2,040$8,090$7,445
Interest expense3523511,5321,151
Net interest income1,8261,6896,5586,294
Provision for loan losses----
Net interest income after provision1,8261,6896,5586,294
Gain on sale of investment/assets35755
Gain/Loss on sale of REO--(6)-
Gain on sale of loans7435228126
Other income196139788754
Total general, admin & other expense1,3671,1634,9154,440
Earnings before income taxes7327052,7282,739
Income tax expense146145479508
 $586$ 560 $ 2,249 $ 2,231

                                                                                                                                              

Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857                                                    