CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent” or the "Company") (TSX-V: DVG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lance Mierendorf as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 1, 2020, replacing Scott Hamilton who will be leaving the Company effective January 31, 2020.



Mr. Mierendorf has over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership positions for publicly listed oil and gas companies, including significant international experience. Mr. Mierendorf is a Chartered Professional Accountant and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (TSX-V: BSH), a position he has previously held at Wentworth Resources Limited (AIM: WRL) and Sonoro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V: SNV). Mr. Mierendorf played a critical advisory role for Divergent in 2019, assisting the Board, management, and auditors in finalizing our 2018 year-end audited financial statements and 2019 interim financial statements.

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We feel very fortunate to have Lance’s wide-ranging financial management expertise as we prepare to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and execute our strategic plans for 2020. We are pleased that he has agreed to serve in an interim capacity with potential to extend into the permanent CFO role. We also want to thank Scott for his invaluable service during his time with the Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides an array of Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Products include Electromagnetic Pumps, Electric Submersible Pumps, and Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps.

