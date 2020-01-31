LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.* In the report, Liferay is positioned in the Magic Quadrant among a field of 14 vendors based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Liferay Analytics Cloud, Liferay Commerce, and Liferay DXP Cloud were assessed as part of the company’s evaluation.

Gartner defines a DXP as “an integrated and cohesive piece of technology designed to enable the composition, management, delivery, and optimization of contextualized digital experiences across multiexperience customer journeys.” The firm recognized Liferay as a Leader for the tenth time in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for DXPs (formerly known by Gartner as the Magic Quadrant for Horizontal Portals).

As a horizontal vendor, Liferay is uniquely suited to handle a wide variety of use cases. Thousands of customers like Airbus, Bosch, Orange, and Santander rely on Liferay to build mission-critical solutions including intranets, customer and partner portals, B2B commerce sites, and public websites. Organizations seeking to provide better cross-functional experiences for their customers, partners, and employees find that Liferay’s adherence to open standards and API accessibility allows them to easily integrate with disparate systems and leverage the best-of-breed technologies of their choice. Liferay Digital Experience Platform is the leading DXP for organizations that need interoperability and extensibility while avoiding vendor lock-in.

“We are beyond excited to be positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, especially as this marks our tenth recognition as a Leader,” said Ed Chung, Vice President of Global Product Management at Liferay. “Organizations are increasingly looking for future-proof platforms on which to build a variety of digital solutions. We believe Liferay DXP provides the key foundational pieces needed to make complex experiences convenient, anticipate user needs, improve experiences over time, and continuously win the loyalty of target audiences.”

According to Gartner, DXPs “can provide optimal digital experiences to a variety of customers, including consumers, partners, employees, citizens, and students” and “can thrive in a digital business ecosystem via API-based integrations with adjacent technologies.” With Liferay DXP, organizations are able to build and deploy intranets, websites, and customer and partner portals from a single platform created with flexibility and interoperability first in mind while minimizing the need for IT involvement in areas such as content creation.

