VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt financing.

Further to its news release dated January 27, 2020, Emerald has settled $2,816,963 (the "Debt") of the aggregate debt owed by Emerald to Emerald Health Sciences Inc. ("Sciences"), a control person of Emerald, in exchange for the issuance of 9,713,666 common shares of Emerald (each, a "Debt Share") at a deemed value of $0.29 per Debt Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt consists of: (i) $794,182 owed to Sciences pursuant to a previously disclosed loan agreement between the parties; and (ii) $2,022,781 owed to Sciences pursuant to trades payable. The Debt Settlement was approved by the independent members of the board of directors of Emerald, who determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued under the Debt Settlement and the consideration therefor were reasonable.

On a post-closing basis, Sciences holds approximately 39,401,608 of the issued and outstanding shares of Emerald representing approximately 23.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Emerald, on an undiluted basis.

As Sciences is a control person of Emerald, the Debt Settlement was considered to be a “related party transaction”, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). Emerald relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) thereof.

Emerald also terminated the amended hemp supply agreement that it had entered into with Sciences in 2019.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to creating new consumer experiences with recreational and wellness-oriented cannabis products. With an emphasis on innovation and production excellence, Emerald has built a platform of distinct operating assets designed to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms (PSF) operation in British Columbia, with high quality, affordably priced products, is in full production at its first 1.1 million square foot greenhouse operation, Delta 3. Emerald’s Verdélite premium craft operation is fully licensed and in full production in its 88,000 square foot indoor facility in Québec. Its Metro Vancouver health and wellness-oriented organic greenhouse and outdoor operation has completed planting in the first of two 78,000 square foot buildings. Its Emerald Naturals joint venture is creating a completely new wellness product category with its non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting product line and is expanding distribution across Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include: production and processing capacity of various facilities; expansion of facilities; and expansion of distribution of endocannabinoid-supporting products.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, changes of law and regulations; changes of government; failure to obtain regulatory approvals or permits; failure to obtain necessary financing; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; regulatory changes; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; as well as the risk factors described in Emerald’s annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Emerald undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.