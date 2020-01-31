TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Canadians are hoping Wiarton Willie forecasts an early spring this coming Groundhog Day, February 2nd, Sunwing is helping travellers prepare for the possibility of six extra weeks of winter with their Groundhog Day weekend flash sale. From now until midnight on February 3, 2020, winter-weary vacationers can save up to 40% on getaways to popular resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. With vacation packages priced to sell out, travellers will want to book early to secure their spot in the sun.



For a limited time, Canadians can escape winter and warm up on the sparkling shores of Sunwing’s newest destination of Grand Cayman when they stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman . Nestled in a private cove on Seven Mile Beach, this boutique-style property offers laidback tropical getaways for all ages. Travellers can sunbathe by one of the resort’s pristine pools and enjoy unlimited international drinks at all resort bars and restaurants.

Those looking to save on a luxury getaway can stay at Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa . This All-In Luxury® resort offers the best of both relaxation and exploration, travellers can unwind on a beautiful beach or head out and explore downtown Cancun . Vacationers can also look forward to reservation-free dining at upscale à la carte restaurants and elegant suites with a private balcony or terrace and guests that upgrade to Diamond Club can enjoy complimentary access to the adults only Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge.

Another popular property included in this promotion is Melia Las Antillas in Varadero . Enjoying a stunning beachfront location surrounded by tropical gardens, this adults only resort offers a selection of complimentary non-motorized water sports such as catamarans, kayaks and more.

