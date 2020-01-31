Chicago, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology is honored to be one of 119 U.S. colleges and universities receiving the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification. This classification recognizes The Chicago School’s deep and long-standing commitment to community engagement.

The Community Engagement Classification is awarded following a process of self-study by each institution, which is then assessed by a national review committee led by the Swearer Center for Public Engagement at Brown University, the administrative and research home for the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification. Recipients for The Community Engagement Classification are announced every five years with two years designated for the application and review process.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the Carnegie Foundation in this way,” said Dr. Michele Nealon, President, The Chicago School. “Service and community engagement are core values of our University because we know as members of a community, one of the best ways to impact that community is through service and giving back. Receiving the Carnegie Foundation Community Engagement Classification is a huge honor and we are most grateful for the recognition.”

“The Chicago School of Professional Psychology originally received the Community Engagement Classification in 2010,” said Jill Glenn, LCSW, Executive Director, Community Partnerships at The Chicago School. “Completing the recent self-study allowed us to reflect on the amazing amount of service that our students, faculty, and staff have engaged in over the last ten years. We are grateful to our partner sites who allow us into their communities to benefit from their expertise and knowledge.”

The Chicago School has been committed to serving the community since it began in in 1979. Its goal has been to increase learning and research opportunities for students while benefiting the diverse communities they serve.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves nearly 6,000 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

