New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Function-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.2 Billion by the year 2025, Developer-Centric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$584.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$882.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Developer-Centric will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dynatrace LLC; Fiorano Software Ltd.; Google LLC; IBM Corporation; Infosys Ltd.; Microsoft Corporation; Rogue Wave Software, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Function-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Function-as-a-Service Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Developer-Centric (User Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Developer-Centric (User Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Operator-Centric (User Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Operator-Centric (User Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Public Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Web & Mobile Based (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Web & Mobile Based (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Research & Academic (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Research & Academic (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry Vertical) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 24: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 26: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Function-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 27: United States Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: United States Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Function-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 30: United States Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Function-as-a-Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Function-as-a-Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Function-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 38: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 42: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Function-as-a-Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Function-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Function-as-a-Service Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 48: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market by User Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 54: Function-as-a-Service Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Chinese Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Function-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 59: European Function-as-a-Service Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: European Function-as-a-Service Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 64: Function-as-a-Service Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: European Function-as-a-Service Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Function-as-a-Service Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 69: Function-as-a-Service Market in France by User Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 70: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis by

User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: French Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 72: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 76: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 77: Function-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by User Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: German Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: German Function-as-a-Service Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: German Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Function-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Function-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market by User Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 87: Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 88: Function-as-a-Service Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Italian Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Italian Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Function-as-a-Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Function-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 96: United Kingdom Function-as-a-Service Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 100: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018-2025

Table 102: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Function-as-a-Service Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 105: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 108: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Function-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by User

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by User Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 115: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 117: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: Function-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2019 and

2025

Table 119: Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 120: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 124: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMAZON WEB SERVICES

DYNATRACE

FIORANO SOFTWARE

GOOGLE

IBM CORPORATION

INFOSYS

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ROGUE WAVE SOFTWARE

SAP SE

TIBCO SOFTWARE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001