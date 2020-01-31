MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bank announced today a $9.4 million net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We are proud to report another strong quarter in earnings and a solid year of growth in total assets and shareholders’ equity,” said Agostinho Alfonso Macedo, Ocean Bank President and CEO.

The Bank reported a $34.8 million net income for the year, compared with $37.7 million in 2018.

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $4.3 billion, representing an 11.3 percent annual increase, while stockholders’ equity increased 5.7 percent to $477 million.

The Bank’s Total Capital and Tier 1 Leverage ratios, 14.35 percent and 10.75 percent, respectively, were both more than double the threshold to be a “well-capitalized” bank.

