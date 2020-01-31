HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller praises the loyalty of the HMG community, its commitment to community giveback and its unparalleled recognition program which helped drive its record-breaking growth in 2019 and beyond.

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s most trusted executive community and thought leadership platform, recently celebrated its 12-year anniversary as the premier provider of networking events, award-winning content and career ascent resources for technology leaders. The company credits its record revenue growth and extraordinary success to an exceptional alliance of executive leaders, a commitment to giving back to the community and an unmatched recognition awards program.



“Our team at HMG Strategy, and our community of world-class executives are truly amazing,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “They work with compassion, integrity, trust and gratitude. We are extremely grateful for the speakers, sponsors and advisory board members that allow us to provide insightful opportunities.”

Expansive growth and success have enabled HMG Strategy to produce more than 80 events and experiences annually, in a diversity of regional markets with assorted themes.

Connecting with the world of sports management, for example, has recently allowed the company to dive deep into the culture of world-class team building. The HMG Strategy World Tour NYC featured a keynote by Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees , on the significance of creating a winning culture in any community or enterprise.

John Thompson, Chairman of the Board at Microsoft, spoke about his strong convictions for community giveback at a recent NPower Gala, sponsored in part by HMG Strategy. The theme of giveback is reflected in the company’s continual partnership with NPower and other nonprofit organizations such as Genesys Works.

HMG Strategy will also be proudly producing the Society for Information Management (SIM) International’s SIM Connect Live 2020 — a three-day event in Austin, TX in December 2020 that will draw 600 to 1,000 CIOs, senior technology executives, top-tier consultants and academics. Conjoining SIM’s national membership with the HMG Strategy’s global community of senior technology executives will help strengthen the event and make SIM Connect Live 2020 the must-attend event for IT leaders in 2020.

Meanwhile, HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits are designed to enable CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other leading technology executives to explore the top geo-economic, market, and customer trends that are shaping business today and into the future. The overarching theme for the summit series this year is “Enterprise 2025: Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent to Execute World-Class Strategies.”

“We attract the top executives and respected leaders from the world’s top-tier organizations, sharing with them with rich opportunities to absorb insightful thought leadership surrounding the most cutting-edge technologies and incisive strategies—an experience simply unmatched by our competitors,” said Muller.

In addition, HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards have received high praise and generated accolades across the technology industry by recognizing technology leaders who are making a difference for their companies and within their industries.

“Recognizing the C-suite and senior technology executives who matter shines a spotlight on the people who are changing our world,” Muller said. “Our recognition program honors the top talent in the field, but also recognizes enduring leadership with the Elite Alumni and Lifetime Achievement categories.”

Click here to learn more about the awards program and to submit nominations within your region. Nominations are taken no later than 21 days prior to the event at which recipients preferred to be honored.

In addition to the immensely successful lineup of events and experiences it provides, HMG Strategy proudly hosts a venture capital component, HMG Ventures , which is designed to connect CIOs and technology executives with the most innovative enterprise technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv.

An early venture investment for the company is in Moveworks —an AI, machine learning, enterprise natural language processing and chatbot platform that resolves IT service desk support issues instantly and automatically. Moveworks has grown 10X in value since the inception of HMG Strategy’s venture capital component.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s continued success is the CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges with one another. The alliance experienced unprecedented growth in 2019, keeping members apprised of the most innovative and successful strategies in the world.

"Our success enables us to re-invest in our core offerings and expand into new markets where we will bring our unique model of independent peer-to-peer research and unmatchable career acceleration opportunities to a larger audience of executives and leaders," said Muller. "We are the strongest executive leadership network because we understand the highly specialized demands of our executive-level audience and we know how to deliver the experiences and services that generate exceptional loyalty from our base."

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a9f6d21-369d-426a-95ff-041b4a189ee3