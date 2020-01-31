HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved an inducement award consisting of a stock option to purchase up to 156,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to David E. Strauss. The stock option was granted on January 31, 2020 with an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on such date. One-fourth of the shares subject to the stock option will vest on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Strauss’ start date and the remainder of the shares will vest in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter. The stock option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.



The stock option was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Strauss’ entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

