WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Financial Services, Inc. (“CB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank (the “Bank”) and Exchange Underwriters, Inc., (“EU”) a wholly-owned insurance subsidiary of the Bank, today announced its fourth quarter and 2019 annual financial results.
Quarterly Highlights
Annual Highlights
“We are pleased to report on the wonderful year experienced by CB in 2019,” said Barron P. McCune, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “The first full year of operations after the FWVB merger and the acquisition of Beynon has boosted our overall financial performance. The 8% increase in annual dividend and stock repurchase program provided further opportunity to increase shareholder value. There will always be competition, but while other organizations may be leveraged, we have the advantage of a strong base of low-cost deposits and available liquidity to lend across our expanded market area. A solid fourth quarter of loan growth combined with the resolution of a large problem credit that improved our already strong credit quality numbers creates momentum into the new year.”
About CB Financial Services, Inc
CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania. Community Bank operates twenty offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, seven offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.
For more information about CB and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Act. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, general economic conditions, changes in federal and state regulation, actions by our competitors, loan delinquency rates, our ability to control costs and expenses, and other factors that may be described in the Company’s periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Contact:
Barron P. McCune, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (724) 225-2400
Fax: (724) 225-4903
|SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Selected Financial Condition Data:
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Total Assets
|$
|1,321,537
|$
|1,327,856
|$
|1,281,701
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|80,217
|88,413
|53,353
|Securities Available-for-Sale
|197,385
|217,545
|225,409
|Loans
|Real Estate:
|Residential
|347,766
|339,122
|326,769
|Commercial
|351,360
|314,177
|307,064
|Construction
|35,605
|58,324
|48,824
|Commercial and Industrial
|85,586
|92,134
|91,463
|Consumer
|113,637
|112,188
|122,241
|Other
|18,542
|16,253
|16,511
|Total Loans
|952,496
|932,198
|912,872
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|9,867
|9,750
|9,558
|Loans, Net
|942,629
|922,448
|903,314
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|22,282
|22,566
|23,448
|Goodwill and Core Deposit Intangible
|37,420
|37,905
|39,359
|Deposits
|1,118,359
|1,125,908
|1,086,658
|Borrowings
|44,571
|46,118
|50,979
|Stockholders' Equity
|151,097
|148,098
|137,625
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Selected Operations Data:
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and Dividend Income
|$
|12,968
|$
|13,098
|$
|12,465
|$
|51,031
|$
|43,626
|Interest Expense
|2,029
|2,002
|1,739
|7,857
|5,949
|Net Interest Income
|10,939
|11,096
|10,726
|43,174
|37,677
|Provision for Loan Losses
|175
|175
|400
|725
|2,525
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|10,764
|10,921
|10,326
|42,449
|35,152
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Fees on Deposits
|794
|811
|794
|3,156
|2,970
|Insurance Commissions
|1,305
|985
|1,032
|4,524
|3,763
|Other Commissions
|128
|159
|124
|576
|947
|Net Gain on Sales of Loans
|76
|48
|65
|266
|171
|Net Gain (Loss) on Sales of Investment Securities
|-
|3
|-
|(50
|)
|-
|Fair Value of Marketable Equity Securities
|86
|(25
|)
|(117
|)
|190
|(63
|)
|Net Gain on Purchased Tax Credits
|8
|9
|11
|35
|44
|Net Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Fixed Assets
|-
|-
|(63
|)
|2
|(137
|)
|Income from Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|142
|142
|139
|550
|509
|Other Income (Loss)
|(17
|)
|67
|55
|186
|135
|Total noninterest income
|2,522
|2,199
|2,040
|9,435
|8,339
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|5,040
|4,628
|4,793
|19,313
|18,093
|Occupancy
|666
|597
|734
|2,685
|2,947
|Equipment
|680
|636
|782
|2,685
|2,698
|FDIC Assessment
|43
|5
|223
|411
|584
|PA Shares Tax
|256
|226
|197
|999
|790
|Contracted Services
|316
|312
|249
|1,261
|832
|Legal and Professional Fees
|230
|117
|196
|688
|652
|Advertising
|226
|244
|200
|875
|755
|Bankcard Processing
|201
|225
|182
|853
|630
|Other Real Estate Owned (Income)
|(22
|)
|13
|11
|(103
|)
|48
|Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible
|485
|484
|491
|1,939
|1,477
|Merger-Related
|-
|-
|-
|-
|854
|Other
|1,105
|1,003
|1,317
|4,222
|4,541
|Total noninterest expense
|9,226
|8,490
|9,375
|35,828
|34,901
|Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|4,060
|4,630
|2,991
|16,056
|8,590
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|(617
|)
|884
|561
|1,729
|1,538
|Net Income
|$
|4,677
|$
|3,746
|$
|2,430
|$
|14,327
|$
|7,052
|Dividends Per Share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.89
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
|0.86
|0.69
|0.45
|2.64
|1.42
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|0.85
|0.69
|0.45
|2.63
|1.40
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
|5,438,664
|5,433,289
|5,417,623
|5,434,649
|4,981,814
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|5,471,454
|5,458,723
|5,453,145
|5,448,761
|5,031,130
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Selected Financial Ratios(1):
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Return on Average Assets
|1.39
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.61
|%
|Return on Average Equity
|12.40
|10.10
|7.15
|9.89
|5.91
|Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|134.93
|132.73
|133.48
|134.08
|133.39
|Average Equity to Average Assets
|11.19
|11.16
|10.56
|11.05
|10.35
|Net Interest Rate Spread
|3.34
|3.52
|3.48
|3.42
|3.40
|Net Interest Margin
|3.57
|3.74
|3.68
|3.64
|3.59
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans
|0.02
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|0.21
|Efficiency Ratio
|68.54
|63.86
|73.44
|68.10
|75.85
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Allowance For Loan Losses to Total Loans (2)
|1.04
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.05
|%
|Allowance For Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans (2) (4)
|183.33
|124.92
|151.40
|Allowance For Loan Losses to Noncurrent Loans (2) (5)
|315.95
|164.86
|264.91
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (4)
|0.57
|0.84
|0.69
|Noncurrent Loans to Total Loans (5)
|0.33
|0.63
|0.40
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.43
|0.60
|0.56
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (3)
|11.43
|11.97
|11.44
|Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (3)
|11.43
|11.97
|11.44
|Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (3)
|12.54
|13.09
|12.57
|Tier 1 Leverage (to Adjusted Total Assets) (3)
|7.85
|8.09
|7.82
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|27.65
|$
|27.26
|$
|25.33
|Outstanding Shares
|5,463,828
|5,433,489
|5,432,289
|(1) Interim period ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
|(2) Loans acquired in connection with the mergers with FedFirst Financial Corporation and First West Virginia Bancorp were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carryover of the pre-merger allowance for loan losses.
|(3) Capital ratios are for Community Bank only.
|(4) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due, and troubled debt restructured loans.
|(5) Noncurrent loans consist of nonaccrual loans and accruing loans that are 90 days or more past due.
|Note:
|Certain items previously reported may have been reclassified to conform with the current reporting period’s format.
|AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
|The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting average yields and costs. Average balances are derived from daily balances over the periods indicated. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred fees, discounts, and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or interest expense. Tax-equivalent yield adjustments have been made for tax exempt loan and securities income utilizing a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%. As such, amounts do not agree to income as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Average balances for loans are net of the allowance for loan losses, and include nonaccrual loans with a zero yield. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing annualized income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.
|(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost (4)
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost (4)
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost (4)
|Assets:
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Loans, Net
|$
|930,371
|$
|11,116
|4.74
|%
|$
|920,029
|$
|11,013
|4.75
|%
|$
|898,484
|$
|10,704
|4.73
|%
|Investment Securities
|Taxable
|187,798
|1,358
|2.89
|201,926
|1,578
|3.13
|183,707
|1,260
|2.74
|Exempt From Federal Tax
|17,405
|130
|2.99
|19,906
|156
|3.13
|37,529
|291
|3.10
|Other Interest-Earning Assets
|85,336
|415
|1.93
|41,863
|405
|3.84
|45,783
|299
|2.59
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|1,220,910
|13,019
|4.23
|1,183,724
|13,152
|4.41
|1,165,503
|12,554
|4.27
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|115,382
|135,172
|111,907
|Total Assets
|$
|1,336,292
|$
|1,318,896
|$
|1,277,410
|Liabilities and
|Stockholders' equity:
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|$
|232,044
|310
|0.53
|%
|$
|226,887
|303
|0.53
|%
|$
|207,666
|224
|0.43
|%
|Savings
|215,686
|94
|0.17
|216,923
|118
|0.22
|205,908
|142
|0.27
|Money Market
|186,411
|262
|0.56
|178,485
|241
|0.54
|191,051
|281
|0.58
|Time Deposits
|224,602
|1,230
|2.17
|224,483
|1,202
|2.12
|214,118
|949
|1.76
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|858,743
|1,896
|0.88
|846,778
|1,864
|0.87
|818,743
|1,596
|0.77
|Borrowings
|46,099
|133
|1.14
|45,066
|138
|1.21
|54,395
|143
|1.04
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|904,842
|2,029
|0.89
|891,844
|2,002
|0.89
|873,138
|1,739
|0.79
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|270,889
|269,931
|260,486
|Other Liabilities
|10,968
|9,949
|8,907
|Total Liabilities
|1,186,699
|1,171,724
|1,142,531
|Stockholders' Equity
|149,593
|147,172
|134,879
|Total Liabilities and
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,336,292
|$
|1,318,896
|$
|1,277,410
|Net Interest Income
|$
|10,990
|$
|11,150
|$
|10,815
|Net Interest Rate Spread (1)
|3.34
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net Interest-Earning Assets (2)
|$
|316,068
|$
|291,880
|$
|292,365
|Net Interest Margin (3)
|3.57
|3.74
|3.68
|Return on Average Assets
|1.39
|1.13
|0.75
|Return on Average Equity
|12.40
|10.10
|7.15
|Average Equity to Average Assets
|11.19
|11.16
|10.56
|Average Interest-Earning Assets to
|Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|134.93
|132.73
|133.48
|
|(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(4) Annualized.
|(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|Year Ended Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Loans, Net
|$
|913,785
|$
|43,302
|4.74
|%
|$
|844,106
|$
|38,078
|4.51
|%
|Investment Securities
|Taxable
|198,579
|5,735
|2.89
|153,912
|4,007
|2.60
|Exempt From Federal Tax
|23,342
|733
|3.14
|39,140
|1,189
|3.04
|Other Interest-Earning Assets
|56,665
|1,512
|2.67
|22,744
|707
|3.11
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|1,192,371
|51,282
|4.30
|1,059,902
|43,981
|4.15
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|119,054
|92,656
|Total Assets
|$
|1,311,425
|$
|1,152,558
|Liabilities and
|Stockholders' equity:
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|$
|222,148
|1,182
|0.53
|%
|$
|174,653
|635
|0.36
|%
|Savings
|215,798
|507
|0.23
|184,093
|471
|0.26
|Money Market
|181,985
|1,040
|0.57
|167,247
|822
|0.49
|Time Deposits
|221,904
|4,574
|2.06
|197,104
|3,040
|1.54
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|841,835
|7,303
|0.87
|723,097
|4,968
|0.69
|Borrowings
|47,437
|554
|1.17
|71,479
|981
|1.37
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|889,272
|7,857
|0.88
|794,576
|5,949
|0.75
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|267,311
|232,872
|Other Liabilities
|9,939
|5,810
|Total Liabilities
|1,166,522
|1,033,258
|Stockholders' Equity
|144,903
|119,300
|Total Liabilities and
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,311,425
|$
|1,152,558
|Net Interest Income
|$
|43,425
|$
|38,032
|Net Interest Rate Spread (1)
|3.42
|%
|3.40
|%
|Net Interest-Earning Assets (2)
|$
|303,099
|$
|265,326
|Net Interest Margin (3)
|3.64
|3.59
|Return on Average Assets
|1.09
|0.61
|Return on Average Equity
|9.89
|5.91
|Average Equity to Average Assets
|11.05
|10.35
|Average Interest-Earning Assets to
|Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|134.08
|133.39
|
|(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
CB Financial Services, Inc.
Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
