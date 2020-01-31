CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial highlights at and for the three months ended December 31, 2019, include:
Financial Results
Carolina Financial Corporation
Banking Segment
Wholesale Mortgage Banking
Dividend Declared
On January 30, 2020, the Company declared a $0.10 dividend per common share, payable on April 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2020.
About Carolina Financial Corporation
Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) is the holding company of CresCom Bank, which also owns and operates Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Company. As of December 31, 2019, Carolina Financial Corporation had approximately $4.7 billion in total assets and Crescent Mortgage Company was approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.
|CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|41,411
|28,857
|Interest-bearing cash
|91,792
|33,276
|Cash and cash equivalents
|133,203
|62,133
|Securities available-for-sale
|879,235
|842,801
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|23,280
|21,696
|Other investments
|3,521
|3,450
|Derivative assets
|1,791
|4,032
|Loans held for sale
|31,282
|16,972
|Loans receivable, gross
|3,227,937
|2,524,336
|Allowance for loan losses
|(16,521
|)
|(14,463
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|3,211,416
|2,509,873
|Premises and equipment, net
|70,702
|60,866
|Right of use operating lease asset
|17,163
|—
|Accrued interest receivable
|14,951
|13,494
|Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net
|2,325
|1,534
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,463
|5,786
|Mortgage servicing rights
|25,941
|32,933
|Cash value life insurance
|71,267
|58,728
|Core deposit intangible
|16,621
|16,462
|Goodwill
|184,259
|127,592
|Other assets
|19,453
|12,396
|Total assets
|$
|4,708,873
|3,790,748
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|668,616
|547,022
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,739,745
|2,171,171
|Total deposits
|3,408,361
|2,718,193
|Short-term borrowed funds
|449,814
|405,500
|Long-term debt
|42,761
|59,436
|Right of use operating lease liability
|17,593
|—
|Derivative liabilities
|3,427
|1,232
|Drafts outstanding
|8,193
|8,129
|Advances from borrowers for insurance and taxes
|3,288
|4,100
|Accrued interest payable
|2,450
|1,591
|Reserve for mortgage repurchase losses
|892
|1,292
|Dividends payable to stockholders
|2,227
|1,576
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|26,427
|14,414
|Total liabilities
|3,965,433
|3,215,463
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|248
|224
|Additional paid-in capital
|514,272
|408,224
|Retained earnings
|221,103
|167,173
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|7,817
|(336
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|743,440
|575,285
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,708,873
|3,790,748
|CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months
|For the Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands, except share data)
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|37,769
|35,214
|147,921
|133,252
|Investment securities
|6,214
|7,243
|27,424
|26,222
|Dividends from Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|280
|253
|1,203
|1,004
|Other interest income
|123
|209
|568
|580
|Total interest income
|44,386
|42,919
|177,116
|161,058
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|6,882
|5,808
|27,106
|18,727
|Short-term borrowed funds
|1,652
|1,576
|8,328
|6,064
|Long-term debt
|539
|643
|2,432
|2,457
|Total interest expense
|9,073
|8,027
|37,866
|27,248
|Net interest income
|35,313
|34,892
|139,250
|133,810
|Provision for loan losses
|580
|750
|2,580
|2,059
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|34,733
|34,142
|136,670
|131,751
|Noninterest income
|Mortgage banking income
|5,527
|3,593
|19,326
|15,295
|Deposit service charges
|1,726
|1,775
|6,814
|7,755
|Net loss on extinguishment of debt
|(77
|)
|—
|(178
|)
|—
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
|—
|346
|3,891
|(1,946
|)
|Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps
|873
|(2,222
|)
|(3,659
|)
|(340
|)
|Net increase in cash value life insurance
|395
|377
|1,591
|1,530
|Mortgage loan servicing income
|2,413
|2,624
|10,107
|9,052
|Debit card income, net
|1,500
|1,246
|4,839
|4,809
|Other
|934
|781
|4,379
|3,741
|Total noninterest income
|13,291
|8,520
|47,110
|39,896
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,559
|12,857
|53,822
|53,517
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,379
|4,101
|16,902
|15,961
|Marketing and public relations
|307
|320
|1,614
|1,330
|FDIC insurance
|—
|285
|502
|1,090
|Recovery of mortgage loan repurchase losses
|(100
|)
|(150
|)
|(400
|)
|(600
|)
|Legal expense
|66
|95
|438
|422
|Other real estate expense (income), net
|92
|(10
|)
|422
|(13
|)
|Mortgage subservicing expense
|697
|696
|2,872
|2,468
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
|1,570
|1,239
|5,721
|4,206
|Impairment of mortgage servicing rights
|—
|—
|3,100
|—
|Amortization of core deposit intangible
|706
|763
|2,910
|3,139
|Merger-related expenses
|2,270
|—
|2,753
|15,216
|Other
|3,013
|3,041
|12,436
|12,472
|Total noninterest expense
|26,559
|23,237
|103,092
|109,208
|Income before income taxes
|21,465
|19,425
|80,688
|62,439
|Income tax expense
|4,972
|3,981
|17,948
|12,769
|Net income
|$
|16,493
|15,444
|62,740
|49,670
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.74
|0.69
|2.83
|2.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.74
|0.68
|2.80
|2.26
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.10
|0.07
|0.36
|0.25
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,140,187
|22,416,190
|22,168,082
|21,756,595
|Diluted
|22,363,814
|22,587,466
|22,385,127
|21,972,857
|CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|(Unaudited)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|Selected Financial Data:
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Selected Average Balances:
|Total assets
|$
|3,978,345
|3,891,019
|3,878,269
|3,826,116
|3,700,795
|Investment securities and FHLB stock
|822,430
|815,207
|832,224
|833,720
|838,834
|Loans receivable, net
|2,711,061
|2,639,921
|2,610,394
|2,535,192
|2,428,603
|Loans held for sale
|31,436
|29,733
|21,905
|13,754
|20,120
|Deposits
|2,900,713
|2,837,353
|2,782,576
|2,751,913
|2,760,156
|Stockholders’ equity
|628,850
|614,550
|598,196
|580,300
|569,528
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average stockholders’ equity
|10.49
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.08
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.85
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|13.55
|%
|14.08
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.32
|%
|14.53
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.66
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.67
|%
|Operating return on average stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)
|11.50
|%
|12.08
|%
|10.87
|%
|10.11
|%
|11.88
|%
|Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|14.86
|%
|15.72
|%
|14.28
|%
|13.44
|%
|15.92
|%
|Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
|1.82
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.83
|%
|Average earning assets to average total assets
|90.28
|%
|90.13
|%
|89.83
|%
|89.72
|%
|89.64
|%
|Average loans receivable to average deposits
|93.46
|%
|93.04
|%
|93.81
|%
|92.12
|%
|87.99
|%
|Average stockholders’ equity to average assets
|15.81
|%
|15.79
|%
|15.42
|%
|15.17
|%
|15.39
|%
|Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1)
|3.94
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.23
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable
|0.03
|%
|0.05
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|0.02
|%
|(0.02
|)%
|Nonperforming assets to period end loans receivable
|0.85
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.53
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.59
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.35
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.78
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable (end of period) (2)
|0.51
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.57
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross non-acquired loans receivable (Non-GAAP)
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.79
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans (2)
|65.44
|%
|84.73
|%
|120.51
|%
|129.74
|%
|123.13
|%
|Nonperforming Assets, excluding purchased credit impaired:
|Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
|$
|81
|—
|—
|—
|20
|Nonaccrual loans
|25,166
|19,032
|13,167
|11,578
|11,721
|Total nonperforming loans
|25,247
|19,032
|13,167
|11,578
|11,741
|Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net
|2,325
|1,832
|1,218
|1,335
|1,534
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|27,572
|20,864
|14,385
|12,913
|13,275
|(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Acquired loans represent 30.7%, 20.2%, 22.7%, 24.9%, and 27.2%, of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|Carolina Financial Corporation
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months
|For the Year
|Increase (Decrease)
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|Three
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Months
|Year
|Segment net income:
|Community banking
|$
|15,933
|15,449
|63,382
|49,624
|484
|13,758
|Wholesale mortgage banking
|949
|599
|1,572
|2,315
|350
|(743
|)
|Other
|(424
|)
|(594
|)
|(2,299
|)
|(2,266
|)
|170
|(33
|)
|Eliminations
|35
|(10
|)
|85
|(3
|)
|45
|88
|Total net income
|$
|16,493
|15,444
|62,740
|49,670
|1,049
|13,070
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Segment net income:
|Community banking
|$
|15,933
|16,864
|15,804
|14,781
|15,449
|Wholesale mortgage banking
|949
|325
|(92
|)
|390
|599
|Other
|(424
|)
|(582
|)
|(657
|)
|(636
|)
|(594
|)
|Eliminations
|35
|21
|19
|10
|(10
|)
|Total net income
|$
|16,493
|16,628
|15,074
|14,545
|15,444
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Community
|Mortgage
|Banking
|Banking
|Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Interest income
|$
|43,991
|399
|13
|(17
|)
|44,386
|Interest expense
|8,574
|61
|501
|(63
|)
|9,073
|Net interest income (expense)
|35,417
|338
|(488
|)
|46
|35,313
|Provision for loan losses
|589
|(9
|)
|—
|—
|580
|Noninterest income from external customers
|6,222
|7,045
|24
|—
|13,291
|Intersegment noninterest income
|242
|—
|—
|(242
|)
|—
|Noninterest expense from external customers
|20,423
|5,924
|212
|—
|26,559
|Intersegment noninterest expense
|—
|240
|2
|(242
|)
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|20,869
|1,228
|(678
|)
|46
|21,465
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,936
|279
|(254
|)
|11
|4,972
|Net income (loss)
|$
|15,933
|949
|(424
|)
|35
|16,493
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|Community
|Mortgage
|Banking
|Banking
|Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Interest income
|$
|42,577
|480
|15
|(153
|)
|42,919
|Interest expense
|7,494
|170
|537
|(174
|)
|8,027
|Net interest income (expense)
|35,083
|310
|(522
|)
|21
|34,892
|Provision for loan losses
|750
|—
|—
|—
|750
|Noninterest income from external customers
|2,990
|5,507
|23
|—
|8,520
|Intersegment noninterest income
|242
|36
|—
|(278
|)
|—
|Noninterest expense from external customers
|18,141
|4,818
|277
|1
|23,237
|Intersegment noninterest expense
|—
|240
|2
|(242
|)
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|19,424
|795
|(778
|)
|(16
|)
|19,425
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,975
|196
|(184
|)
|(6
|)
|3,981
|Net income (loss)
|$
|15,449
|599
|(594
|)
|(10
|)
|15,444
|Carolina Financial Corporation
Segment Information, Continued
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Community
|Mortgage
|Banking
|Banking
|Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Interest income
|$
|175,726
|1,695
|59
|(364
|)
|177,116
|Interest expense
|35,736
|483
|2,138
|(491
|)
|37,866
|Net interest income (expense)
|139,990
|1,212
|(2,079
|)
|127
|139,250
|Provision for loan losses
|2,709
|(129
|)
|—
|—
|2,580
|Noninterest income from external customers
|21,384
|25,652
|74
|—
|47,110
|Intersegment noninterest income
|966
|17
|—
|(983
|)
|—
|Noninterest expense from external customers
|77,921
|24,004
|1,167
|—
|103,092
|Intersegment noninterest expense
|—
|960
|6
|(966
|)
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|81,710
|2,046
|(3,178
|)
|110
|80,688
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|18,328
|474
|(879
|)
|25
|17,948
|Net income (loss)
|$
|63,382
|1,572
|(2,299
|)
|85
|62,740
|For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
|Community
|Mortgage
|Banking
|Banking
|Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Interest income
|$
|159,483
|1,841
|56
|(322
|)
|161,058
|Interest expense
|25,227
|414
|2,025
|(418
|)
|27,248
|Net interest income (expense)
|134,256
|1,427
|(1,969
|)
|96
|133,810
|Provision for loan losses
|2,034
|25
|—
|—
|2,059
|Noninterest income from external customers
|18,680
|21,106
|110
|—
|39,896
|Intersegment noninterest income
|966
|99
|—
|(1,065
|)
|—
|Noninterest expense from external customers
|89,459
|18,631
|1,117
|1
|109,208
|Intersegment noninterest expense
|—
|960
|6
|(966
|)
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|62,409
|3,016
|(2,982
|)
|(4
|)
|62,439
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|12,785
|701
|(716
|)
|(1
|)
|12,769
|Net income (loss)
|$
|49,624
|2,315
|(2,266
|)
|(3
|)
|49,670
|Loan Originations
|Mortgage Banking Income
|Margin
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Additional segment information:
|Community banking
|$
|24,473
|16,935
|706
|509
|2.88
|%
|3.01
|%
|Wholesale mortgage banking
|237,604
|168,002
|4,821
|3,084
|2.03
|%
|1.84
|%
|Total
|$
|262,077
|184,937
|5,527
|3,593
|2.11
|%
|1.94
|%
|Loan Originations
|Mortgage Banking Income
|Margin
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Additional segment information:
|Community banking
|$
|107,452
|108,721
|2,998
|2,352
|2.79
|%
|2.16
|%
|Wholesale mortgage banking
|799,975
|744,208
|16,328
|12,943
|2.04
|%
|1.74
|%
|Total
|$
|907,427
|852,929
|19,326
|15,295
|2.13
|%
|1.79
|%
|Carolina Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|At the Month Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Core deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|668,616
|611,959
|616,823
|575,990
|547,022
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|651,577
|587,963
|561,094
|581,424
|566,527
|Savings accounts
|218,786
|180,827
|184,764
|188,725
|192,322
|Money market accounts
|590,916
|428,867
|437,716
|458,575
|431,246
|Total core deposits (Non-GAAP)
|2,129,895
|1,809,616
|1,800,397
|1,804,714
|1,737,117
|Certificates of deposit:
|Less than $250,000
|1,159,978
|948,218
|921,309
|923,709
|875,749
|$250,000 or more
|118,488
|85,380
|84,403
|88,647
|105,327
|Total certificates of deposit
|1,278,466
|1,033,598
|1,005,712
|1,012,356
|981,076
|Total deposits
|$
|3,408,361
|2,843,214
|2,806,109
|2,817,070
|2,718,193
|Tangible book value per share:
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|743,440
|621,595
|605,579
|589,150
|575,285
|Less intangible assets
|(200,880
|)
|(141,849
|)
|(142,570
|)
|(143,305
|)
|(144,054
|)
|Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|542,560
|479,746
|463,009
|445,845
|431,231
|Issued and outstanding shares
|24,777,608
|22,249,424
|22,284,981
|22,296,372
|22,387,009
|Less nonvested restricted stock awards
|(112,549
|)
|(115,933
|)
|(109,728
|)
|(111,578
|)
|(117,966
|)
|Period end dilutive shares
|24,665,059
|22,133,491
|22,175,253
|22,184,794
|22,269,043
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|743,440
|621,595
|605,579
|589,150
|575,285
|Divided by period end dilutive shares
|24,665,059
|22,133,491
|22,175,253
|22,184,794
|22,269,043
|Common book value per share
|$
|30.14
|28.08
|27.31
|26.56
|25.83
|Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|542,560
|479,746
|463,009
|445,845
|431,231
|Divided by period end dilutive shares
|24,665,059
|22,133,491
|22,175,253
|22,184,794
|22,269,043
|Tangible common book value per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|22.00
|21.68
|20.88
|20.10
|19.36
|At the Month Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Acquired and non-acquired loans:
|Acquired loans receivable
|$
|989,534
|548,754
|601,193
|644,461
|686,401
|Non-acquired gross loans receivable
|2,238,403
|2,173,427
|2,050,043
|1,946,149
|1,837,935
|Total gross loans receivable
|$
|3,227,937
|2,722,181
|2,651,236
|2,590,610
|2,524,336
|% Acquired
|30.66
|%
|20.16
|%
|22.68
|%
|24.88
|%
|27.19
|%
|Non-acquired loans
|$
|2,238,403
|2,173,427
|2,050,043
|1,946,149
|1,837,935
|Allowance for loan losses
|16,521
|16,125
|15,867
|15,021
|14,463
|Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP)
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.79
|%
|Total gross loans receivable
|$
|3,227,937
|2,722,181
|2,651,236
|2,590,610
|2,524,336
|Allowance for loan losses
|16,521
|16,125
|15,867
|15,021
|14,463
|Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable
|0.51
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.57
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Net interest margin - core:
|Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1)
|$
|35,672
|36,539
|34,661
|33,899
|35,349
|140,773
|135,122
|Purchased loan accretion and early payoff
|charges and deferred fees
|(1,916
|)
|(3,209
|)
|(1,521
|)
|(1,617
|)
|(3,283
|)
|(8,264
|)
|(11,491
|)
|Net interest margin - core (2) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|33,756
|33,330
|33,140
|32,282
|32,066
|132,509
|123,631
|Loans receivable interest income - core:
|Loans receivable interest income
|$
|37,452
|38,291
|36,325
|34,813
|34,969
|146,882
|132,289
|Purchased loan accretion and early payoff
|charges and deferred fees
|(1,916
|)
|(3,209
|)
|(1,521
|)
|(1,617
|)
|(3,283
|)
|(8,264
|)
|(11,491
|)
|Loans receivable interest income - core (2)
|(Non-GAAP)
|$
|35,536
|35,082
|34,804
|33,196
|31,686
|138,618
|120,798
|(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
|Carolina Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|As Reported:
|Income before income taxes
|$
|21,465
|21,372
|19,356
|18,495
|19,425
|80,688
|62,439
|Tax expense
|4,972
|4,744
|4,282
|3,950
|3,981
|17,948
|12,769
|Net Income
|$
|16,493
|16,628
|15,074
|14,545
|15,444
|62,740
|49,670
|Average equity
|$
|628,850
|614,550
|598,196
|580,300
|569,528
|605,629
|526,701
|Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|486,716
|472,349
|455,270
|436,630
|425,105
|462,902
|381,110
|Average assets
|3,978,345
|3,891,019
|3,878,269
|3,826,116
|3,700,795
|3,893,831
|3,629,490
|Average loans receivable
|2,711,061
|2,639,921
|2,610,394
|2,535,192
|2,428,603
|2,624,667
|2,388,856
|Average interest earning assets
|3,591,503
|3,507,155
|3,483,713
|3,432,818
|3,322,894
|3,504,258
|3,252,914
|Return on average assets
|1.66
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.37
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.49
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.08
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.36
|%
|9.43
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|13.55
|%
|14.08
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.32
|%
|14.53
|%
|13.55
|%
|13.03
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|12.04
|%
|12.50
|%
|12.36
|%
|12.05
|%
|11.83
|%
|12.04
|%
|11.83
|%
|Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1)
|3.94
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.15
|%
|Net interest margin-core (2) (Non-GAAP)
|3.73
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.80
|%
|Yield on loans receivable-core (2) (Non-GAAP)
|5.20
|%
|5.27
|%
|5.35
|%
|5.31
|%
|5.18
|%
|5.28
|%
|5.06
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,140,187
|22,149,567
|22,189,508
|22,193,861
|22,416,190
|22,168,082
|21,756,595
|Diluted
|22,363,814
|22,336,383
|22,372,273
|22,381,809
|22,587,466
|22,385,127
|21,972,857
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.74
|0.75
|0.68
|0.66
|0.69
|2.83
|2.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.74
|0.74
|0.67
|0.65
|0.68
|2.80
|2.26
|Operating Earnings and Performance Ratios:
|Income before income taxes
|$
|21,465
|21,372
|19,356
|18,495
|19,425
|80,688
|62,439
|(Gain)/loss on sale of securities
|—
|(756
|)
|(1,941
|)
|(1,194
|)
|(346
|)
|(3,891
|)
|1,946
|Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps
|(873
|)
|996
|2,164
|1,371
|2,222
|3,659
|340
|Merger related expenses
|2,270
|484
|—
|—
|—
|2,753
|15,216
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|77
|70
|31
|—
|—
|178
|—
|Impairment of mortgage servicing rights
|—
|1,800
|1,300
|—
|—
|3,100
|—
|Operating earnings before income taxes
|22,939
|23,966
|20,910
|18,672
|21,301
|86,487
|79,941
|Tax expense (3)
|4,858
|5,400
|4,653
|4,001
|4,379
|18,868
|17,105
|Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|18,081
|18,566
|16,257
|14,671
|16,922
|67,619
|62,836
|Average equity
|$
|628,850
|614,550
|598,196
|580,300
|569,528
|605,629
|526,701
|Less average intangible assets
|(142,134
|)
|(142,201
|)
|(142,926
|)
|(143,670
|)
|(144,423
|)
|(142,727
|)
|(145,591
|)
|Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|486,716
|472,349
|455,270
|436,630
|425,105
|462,902
|381,110
|Average assets
|$
|3,978,345
|3,891,019
|3,878,269
|3,826,116
|3,700,795
|3,893,831
|3,629,490
|Less average intangible assets
|(142,134
|)
|(142,201
|)
|(142,926
|)
|(143,670
|)
|(144,423
|)
|(142,727
|)
|(145,591
|)
|Average tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|$
|3,836,211
|3,748,818
|3,735,343
|3,682,446
|3,556,372
|3,751,104
|3,483,899
|Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
|1.82
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.73
|%
|Operating return on average stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)
|11.50
|%
|12.08
|%
|10.87
|%
|10.11
|%
|11.88
|%
|11.17
|%
|11.93
|%
|Operating return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|1.89
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.80
|%
|Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|14.86
|%
|15.72
|%
|14.28
|%
|13.44
|%
|15.92
|%
|14.61
|%
|16.49
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,140,187
|22,149,567
|22,189,508
|22,193,861
|22,416,190
|22,168,082
|21,756,595
|Diluted
|22,363,814
|22,336,383
|22,372,273
|22,381,809
|22,587,466
|22,385,127
|21,972,857
|Operating earnings per common share:
|Basic (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.82
|0.84
|0.73
|0.66
|0.75
|3.05
|2.89
|Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.81
|0.83
|0.73
|0.66
|0.75
|3.02
|2.86
|(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
|(3) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.
|Carolina Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Community Banking Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Segment net income:
|Community banking
|$
|15,933
|16,864
|15,804
|14,781
|15,449
|63,382
|49,624
|Wholesale mortgage banking
|949
|325
|(92
|)
|390
|599
|1,572
|2,315
|Other
|(424
|)
|(582
|)
|(657
|)
|(636
|)
|(594
|)
|(2,299
|)
|(2,266
|)
|Eliminations
|35
|21
|19
|10
|(10
|)
|85
|(3
|)
|Total net income
|$
|16,493
|16,628
|15,074
|14,545
|15,444
|62,740
|49,670
|Community banking segment operating earnings:
|Income before income taxes
|$
|20,869
|21,716
|20,299
|18,827
|19,424
|81,710
|62,409
|Tax expense (1)
|4,936
|4,852
|4,495
|4,046
|3,975
|18,328
|12,785
|Bank segment net income
|$
|15,933
|16,864
|15,804
|14,781
|15,449
|63,382
|49,624
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,140,187
|22,149,567
|22,189,508
|22,193,861
|22,416,190
|22,168,082
|21,756,595
|Diluted
|22,363,814
|22,336,383
|22,372,273
|22,381,809
|22,587,466
|22,385,127
|21,972,857
|Bank segment earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.72
|0.76
|0.71
|0.67
|0.69
|2.86
|2.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.71
|0.76
|0.71
|0.66
|0.68
|2.83
|2.26
|Bank segment income before taxes
|$
|20,869
|21,716
|20,299
|18,827
|19,424
|81,710
|62,409
|(Gain)/loss on sale of securities
|—
|(756
|)
|(1,941
|)
|(1,194
|)
|(346
|)
|(3,891
|)
|1,941
|Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps
|(873
|)
|996
|2,164
|1,371
|2,222
|3,659
|388
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|77
|70
|31
|—
|—
|178
|—
|Merger related expenses
|2,270
|484
|—
|—
|—
|2,753
|15,216
|Operating earnings before income taxes
|22,343
|22,510
|20,553
|19,004
|21,300
|84,409
|79,954
|Tax expense (1)
|4,821
|5,043
|4,566
|4,096
|4,371
|18,513
|17,117
|Operating bank segment earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|17,522
|17,467
|15,987
|14,908
|16,929
|65,896
|62,837
|Operating bank segment earnings per common share:
|Basic (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.79
|0.79
|0.72
|0.67
|0.76
|2.97
|2.89
|Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.78
|0.78
|0.71
|0.67
|0.75
|2.94
|2.86
|(1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.
