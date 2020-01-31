LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced that it will redeem its 5.875% Notes due 2024 (NYSE:OSLE) (the “Notes”). The Company will redeem 100%, or $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount, of the issued and outstanding Notes on March 2, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), following which they will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. The redemption price per Note will be $25 plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date.



The Notes should be presented and surrendered by mail or by hand at DB Services Americas, Inc., MS: JCK01-0218, 5022 Gate Parkway, Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Specialty Lending is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Specialty Lending's website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com .

