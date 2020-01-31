MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference – Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY) union that represents the company’s train conductors and yard crews in Canada has ratified its collective agreements with the company.



The three-year agreements retroactive to July 23, 2019, provide wage increases and benefit improvements to approximately 3,200 conductors represented by the union that initiated strike action in November 2019, severely impacting the Canadian economy.

“We are pleased to have completed these agreements,” said JJ Ruest, president and Chief Executive officer at CN.

