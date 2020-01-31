PLANO, Texas , Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today, Jan. 31, 2020, that the Company is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing criteria, which require listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.



In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirement, subject to possible extension if the Company determines to remedy the non-compliance by taking action that would require shareholder approval. The Company intends to pursue measures to cure the share price non-compliance, including through a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, subject to stockholder approval, if such action is necessary to cure the non-compliance.

Under NYSE rules, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements. The Company plans to notify the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the notification of its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standard rules.

The NYSE notification does not affect the Company’s business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, and it does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material debt or other agreements.

