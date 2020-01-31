UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 dividend distributions for common and preferred shares of beneficial interest.



For tax reporting purposes, 100% of the distributions paid on Arbor Realty Trust common stock during 2019 will be classified as dividend income. The 2019 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s common stock traded under ticker symbol ABR are summarized as follows:

Common Shares (CUSIP #038923108) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Non-Qualified

Dividend Qualified

Dividend Capital Gain

Distribution 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 $0.27 $0.27 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 5/23/2019 5/31/2019 0.28 0.28 0.00 0.00 8/15/2019 9/3/2019 0.29 0.29 0.00 0.00 11/15/2019 12/2/2019 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.00 $1.14 $1.14 $ 0.00 $ 0.00

The 2019 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PA are summarized as follows:

8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923603) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Non-Qualified

Dividend Qualified

Dividend Capital Gain

Distribution 2/15/2019 2/28/2019 $0.515625 $0.515625 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 5/15/2019 5/31/2019 0.515625 0.515625 0.00 0.00 8/15/2019 9/3/2019 0.515625 0.515625 0.00 0.00 11/15/2019 12/2/2019 0.515625 0.515625 0.00 0.00 $2.062500 $2.062500 $ 0.00 $ 0.00

The 2019 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PB are summarized as follows:

7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923702) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Non-Qualified

Dividend Qualified

Dividend Capital Gain

Distribution 2/15/2019 2/28/2019 $0.484375 $0.484375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 5/15/2019 5/31/2019 0.484375 0.484375 0.00 0.00 8/15/2019 9/3/2019 0.484375 0.484375 0.00 0.00 11/15/2019 12/2/2019 0.484375 0.484375 0.00 0.00 $1.937500 $1.937500 $ 0.00 $ 0.00

The 2019 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PC are summarized as follows:

8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923801) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Non-Qualified

Dividend Qualified

Dividend Capital Gain

Distribution 2/15/2019 2/28/2019 $0.53125 $0.53125 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 5/15/2019 5/31/2019 0.53125 0.53125 0.00 0.00 8/15/2019 9/3/2019 0.53125 0.53125 0.00 0.00 11/15/2019 12/2/2019 0.53125 0.53125 0.00 0.00 $2.12500 $2.12500 $ 0.00 $ 0.00

Note: Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. dividend distributions.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.