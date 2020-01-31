New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Friction Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798632/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.4 Billion by the year 2025, Lining will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$897.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$839.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lining will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.; Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC; BPW Limited; Brembo SpA; ContiTech AG; Delphi Automotive LLP; Hongma; Miba AG; Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sangsin Brake Co., Ltd.; SGL Carbon SE; Shandong Gold Phoenix Co., Ltd.; Shandong Longji Machinery Co., Ltd.; Tenneco, Inc.; TRW Ltd Aftermarket





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798632/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Friction Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Friction Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Friction Materials Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Friction Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Lining (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Lining (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Lining (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pads (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Pads (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Pads (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Blocks (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Blocks (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Blocks (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Discs (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Discs (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Discs (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: OE (Business Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: OE (Business Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: OE (Business Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Aftersales (Business Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Aftersales (Business Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Aftersales (Business Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Brakes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Brakes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Brakes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Clutches (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Clutches (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Clutches (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 33: Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Railway (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Railway (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Railway (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Aerospace & Marine (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Aerospace & Marine (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Aerospace & Marine (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Friction Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: United States Friction Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Friction Materials Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Friction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Friction Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Friction Materials Market in the United States by

Business Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Friction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Friction Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Friction Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Friction Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Friction Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 61: Canadian Friction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Friction Materials Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Friction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Friction Materials Historic Market Review by

Business Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Business Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Friction Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Canadian Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Canadian Friction Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 72: Canadian Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Market for Friction Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Friction Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Friction Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Friction Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Business Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Friction

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Friction Materials Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Friction

Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Japanese Friction Materials Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 85: Chinese Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Friction Materials Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Business Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Friction Materials Market by Business Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Friction Materials Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Chinese Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Friction Materials Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Chinese Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Friction Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 97: European Friction Materials Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Friction Materials Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Friction Materials Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Friction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Friction Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Friction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Friction Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Business Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Friction Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Friction Materials Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: European Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: European Friction Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Friction Materials Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: European Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 112: Friction Materials Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: French Friction Materials Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Friction Materials Market in France by Business

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: French Friction Materials Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by

Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: French Friction Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 122: French Friction Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 124: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Friction Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Friction Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: German Friction Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Friction Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 136: Italian Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Friction Materials Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Business Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Friction Materials Market by Business Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Friction Materials Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Italian Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Friction Materials Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Italian Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Friction Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Friction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Friction Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Friction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Business Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Friction Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Friction Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 160: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 161: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018-2025

Table 164: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Business Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 167: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 170: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Friction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Friction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by

Business Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 181: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 184: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of World Friction Materials Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 187: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of World Friction Materials Historic Market

Review by Business Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 190: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY

BPW LIMITED

BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SYSTEMS

BREMBO SPA

CONTITECH AG

HONGMA

MIBA AG

NISSHINBO HOLDINGS

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SGL CARBON SE

SANGSIN BRAKE

SHANDONG GOLD PHOENIX

SHANDONG LONGJI MACHINERY

TRW PARTS & SERVICE NORTH AMERICA

TENNECO



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798632/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001