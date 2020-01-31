TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis solutions company and dispensary operator built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed the President of the Company, Stanley (“Stan”) Grissinger, as Interim CFO while the Company continues its search for a permanent CFO. Mr. Grissinger will begin his duties effective immediately.



Jeff Yapp, CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings, stated, “The Company appreciates Stan stepping up to take this interim role, in addition to his duties as President of the Company, while we continue our search for a permanent CFO.”

Mr. Grissinger was named President of Golden Leaf Holdings in September 2019. He spent nearly two decades at Nike where he led global sales, international business development and product creation. He also led a multitude of cross-functional teams on key growth initiatives including Nike’s move into golf and developed holistic marketplace strategies to elevate the brand in critical markets and with key customers around the globe. Mr. Grissinger has a degree in Economics and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from William & Mary.

Mr. Grissinger replaces the prior Interim CFO, Kate Koustareva, whom the company thanks and wishes well as she moves on to another opportunity.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and California, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

