Blythewood, SC, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steam experts from Spirax Sarco will feature several of the company’s top products for improving hospital sterilization and steam processes at the AHR EXPO (#AHREXPO), February 3-5, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Attendees are invited to Booth #1989 to get a close-up look at some of Spirax Sarco’s newest products, discuss their steam challenges, and to learn how to eliminate costly reprocessing in sterilization.

The new Clean Steam Generator (CSG) is used to produce sterile steam and reduce the risk of wet packs. This exciting new release will help customers resolve a well-known industry problem and minimize the risks associated with poor sterilization. The CSG release focuses on providing medical facilities with a packaged solution to help sterilization departments consistently and reliably meet strict steam quality standards.

Also on display will be the Spirax EasiHeat™ DHW incorporating S.I.M.S technology and domestic hot water solutions. These products are a complete, compact and energy efficient heat transfer solution, which will deliver a constant supply of hot water at a stable temperature on demand.

“Steam is the most reliable and efficient way to sterilize surgical equipment in hospitals and medical facilities and is critical to minimizing contamination risks. With this latest STERILIZE ONCE technology, we are helping sterilization departments to consistently and reliably meet strict steam quality standards.” said Greg Murphy, Market Development Manager, Spirax Sarco, US.

Chris Rowlands, Product Manager for Spirax Sarco, UK adds, “This new offer has been developed from customer input and valuable insight, a global effort by a global team. A collaboration that has delivered technical leadership and a solution to an industry problem. I’m excited, proud and energized about this release.”

If your steam sterilization processes aren’t what they should be, or if you have any questions about steam or thermal energy, come and see us at booth #1989 and learn how our new, innovative clean steam technology will help you to only “STERILIZE ONCE.”

About Spirax Sarco

With more than 100 years of experience and 1,300 steam experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is a global leader in the engineering of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company offers an extensive range of steam and thermal energy solutions to reduce energy costs, improve product quality and boost productivity for the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information about this topic, contact Greg Murphy, Market Development Manager at 1-800-883-4411, email greg.murphy@us.spiraxsarco.com or visit our website at www.spiraxsarco.com/us.

