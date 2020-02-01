New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798615/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Automation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

The Growing Need for Automation in the Food Industry

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Companies Prioritize Automation at Plants to Stay competitive

Preventive Maintenance Drives Adoption of IIoT

Use of Artificial Intelligence on Rise in Food and Beverage

Industry

Companies Focus on Automation of Process Control for Largely

Manual Processes

Flexibility Recognized as an Important Requirement in Food

Automation

Machine Innovations in Food Manufacturing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

EMERSON ELECTRIC

FORTIVE CORPORATION

GEA GROUP AG

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

REXNORD CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



