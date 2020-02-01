New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluorotelomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798609/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 15.8 Thousand Tons by the year 2025, Fluorotelomer Iodide will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.7 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.4 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fluorotelomer Iodide will reach a market size of 371.7 Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 10.8 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.; Archroma Management LLC; DowDuPont, Inc.; Dynax Corporation; Merck KgaA; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.; The Chemours Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798609/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fluorotelomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fluorotelomers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fluorotelomers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Fluorotelomers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fluorotelomer Iodide (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fluorotelomer Iodide (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fluorotelomer Iodide (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Fluorotelomer Acrylate (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fluorotelomer Acrylate (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fluorotelomer Acrylate (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fluorotelomer Alcohols (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fluorotelomer Alcohols (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fluorotelomer Alcohols (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Textiles (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Tons

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Textiles (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Firefighting Foams (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Firefighting Foams (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Firefighting Foams (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Food Packaging (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Food Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Food Packaging (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Stain Resistance (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Stain Resistance (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Stain Resistance (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fluorotelomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Fluorotelomers Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Fluorotelomers Latent Demand Forecasts

in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Fluorotelomers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 36: Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Fluorotelomers Historic Market Review by

Segment in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 39: Fluorotelomers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Fluorotelomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Fluorotelomers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Fluorotelomers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Fluorotelomers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fluorotelomers in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Fluorotelomers Market in Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 48: Fluorotelomers Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Fluorotelomers Market Growth Prospects in

Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis in China in

Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Fluorotelomers Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Fluorotelomers in Tons by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Fluorotelomers Market Review in China in Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fluorotelomers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Fluorotelomers Market Demand Scenario in

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Fluorotelomers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Fluorotelomers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Fluorotelomers Market in Europe in Tons by Segment: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Fluorotelomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Fluorotelomers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Fluorotelomers Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Fluorotelomers Historic Market Scenario in

Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Fluorotelomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Fluorotelomers Historic Market Review in Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Fluorotelomers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: German Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Fluorotelomers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Fluorotelomers Market in Retrospect in Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Fluorotelomers Market Growth Prospects in

Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Fluorotelomers Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Fluorotelomers in Tons by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 80: Fluorotelomers Market Review in Italy in Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Fluorotelomers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Fluorotelomers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fluorotelomers in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Fluorotelomers Market in Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Fluorotelomers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Fluorotelomers Historic Market Review by

Segment in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 90: Fluorotelomers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Fluorotelomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Fluorotelomers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Fluorotelomers Market in Russia by Segment: A

Historic Review in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Fluorotelomers Latent Demand Forecasts in

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Fluorotelomers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 99: Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Fluorotelomers Market in Rest of Europe in Tons by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Fluorotelomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Fluorotelomers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Fluorotelomers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Fluorotelomers Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Historic Market Scenario

in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Fluorotelomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Historic Market Review

in Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Fluorotelomers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Fluorotelomers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Fluorotelomers Market in Retrospect in

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Fluorotelomers Historic Market Review by

Segment in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 123: Fluorotelomers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Fluorotelomers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Fluorotelomers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Fluorotelomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 129: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Fluorotelomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fluorotelomers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Fluorotelomers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fluorotelomers in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fluorotelomers Market in Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Fluorotelomers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Fluorotelomers Market Trends by

Region/Country in Tons: 2018-2025

Table 140: Fluorotelomers Market in Latin America in Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Fluorotelomers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Fluorotelomers Market Growth

Prospects in Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Fluorotelomers Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Fluorotelomers in Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Fluorotelomers Market Review in Latin America in

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 149: Fluorotelomers Market in Argentina in Tons by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Fluorotelomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Fluorotelomers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Fluorotelomers Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Fluorotelomers Historic Market Scenario in

Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Fluorotelomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Fluorotelomers Historic Market Review in

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Fluorotelomers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Fluorotelomers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Fluorotelomers Market in Retrospect in Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fluorotelomers Market

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Fluorotelomers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Fluorotelomers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Fluorotelomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Fluorotelomers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 171: Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Fluorotelomers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Fluorotelomers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Fluorotelomers Historic Market by

Segment in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 177: Fluorotelomers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Fluorotelomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Fluorotelomers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use

for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Fluorotelomers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Fluorotelomers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fluorotelomers in Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Fluorotelomers Market in Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 186: Fluorotelomers Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 188: Fluorotelomers Market in Israel in Tons by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Fluorotelomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Fluorotelomers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Fluorotelomers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Fluorotelomers Market Growth Prospects

in Tons by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Fluorotelomers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fluorotelomers Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fluorotelomers in Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Fluorotelomers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Fluorotelomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fluorotelomers Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 201: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Fluorotelomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Fluorotelomers Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Fluorotelomers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fluorotelomers Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Fluorotelomers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Fluorotelomers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Fluorotelomers Market in

Retrospect in Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Fluorotelomers Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Fluorotelomers Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Fluorotelomers Market in Africa by Segment: A

Historic Review in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Fluorotelomers Latent Demand Forecasts in

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Fluorotelomers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 216: Fluorotelomers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

AGC CHEMICALS EUROPE

ARCHROMA MANAGEMENT

DOWDUPONT

DYNAX CORPORATION

MERCK KGAA

SANTA CRUZ BIOTECHNOLOGY

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798609/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001