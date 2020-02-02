LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research & Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, recently published a report titled “ Dough Conditioner Market (By Type: Organic, Inorganic, Others; By Form: Powder, Liquid, Semi- Liquid, Granular, Others; By Application: Bread, Pizza, Cake, Pastry, Cookie, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



Europe dominated the global dough conditioner market in the year 2018. The European market holds the biggest market share of dough conditioner thanks to baked product being a part of the regular diet. Though there's a gradual shift towards healthier feeding habits in this region. Oxidizers were originally thought to inhibit the action of enzymes to weaken protein in this region. Among the assorted dough conditioner L-ascorbic acid (LAA) is presently the sole oxidant allowable within the European baking trade. Growth within the European bread and bakehouse merchandise market together with supportive governmental initiatives to extend production and exports of bread can support dough conditioner market growth. In some European countries, bread and baked merchandise are consumed as staple foods and represent 80% market share in overall food diet. Shoppers in European market demand nourishing, instant food merchandise that facilitates them to scale back their calorie and sugar intake, while not compromising with style and flavor. To boot, feverish lifestyles, dynamic perspective amid growing trend of spontaneous snacking over routine meals drives the demand for food among European population. The dough conditioner market has higher market growth opportunities as a result of multiplied snacking and breakfast market (Portion Eating). It's for the most part fragmented worldwide, having tiny player activity the dough conditioner market to bakeries, fast service restaurants and different food industry. Rising countries like Asian nations, Brazil, China and African countries are anticipated to grow considerably on the backcloth of fixing ingestion habits and availability of those product in supermarkets and different stores. Developed economies have seen larger variety of in-store bakeries and sandwich programs stoning up in shops like convenience stores and hyper markets. Family gatherings and vacation parties more fuel the demand of dough conditioners because it is being employed in most of the bakeries globally. Increase in per capita financial gain, dynamic mode and food habits is additional bolstering the expansion of the market. A number of these factors have boosted the expansion of the market over the years and are expected to drive the steady rate of growth of the market over the forecast amount.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is the fastest growing market for dough conditioner owing to the adoption of cross-culture eating habits. Some of the factors for the growth of this region are globalization of eating trends and rising per capita disposable income in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Enzymes dominated the dough conditioner market in the year 2018 and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Dough conditioner enzymes are wide most well-liked in the business baking trade because it intensifies chemical process in flour and turns out sugar and sure sweetener varieties. Enzymes market size is increasing thanks to its use as dough acquisition solution since it enhances the crumb structure, provides pleasing aesthetic look and strengthening to bread, and softens the protein structure throughout biscuits production. Proteases and lipases additionally create production faster as they degrade some a part of protein and improve extensibility of the dough, thereby prodding dough conditioner trade.

Organic dough conditioner segment dominated the conditioner market on the basis of type in the year 2018. Organic dough conditioner is dominating the marketplace for dough conditioner. Organic dough conditioner are higher reducing agents as compared to the standard ones, giving delicate flavor notes that increase the pan flow and improves the machinability and kitchen appliance spring of the doughs.

Some of the key manufacturing companies include in the global dough conditioner market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., DowDuPont, Inc., Agrano GmbH & Co. Ltd. KG, KB Ingredients LLC, Gum Technology Inc., Zeelandia International B.V., Caldic B.V., Calpro Foods Pvt. Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Honeyville Inc., Bakers Authority, Puratos Bakery Supply Inc., Mejores Foods Ltd. and Larissa Veronica Company.

Some of the key observations regarding the global dough conditioner industry include:

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market 2024: Fragrance blends market accounted for 18% of the demand in 2017. Increasing client preferences at the side of growing retail sector and technological advancements has propelled the merchandise demand. Introduction of varied innovative product notably in cosmetics, toiletries and residential care product has flourished the business enlargement.

In March 2018, Bakery ingredient manufacturer Pak Group, through its North American brand, Bellarise introduced non-GMO and clean label dough conditioner Bellarise BellaSPONGE Organic which improves dough performance.

