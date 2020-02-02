Tampa, Florida, Feb. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an experienced software developer, Brendan Moeller of Tampa, Florida, understands the dynamics of building engaging apps that streamline business processes. He focuses on addressing specific design attributes to ensure that the application is intuitive and flawless. With his new job announcement for Danish company Falinas he is announcing a new cross platform application for the monthly subscription box company.



All applications come with a distinct set of attributes, which makes the process of reconciling them more challenging. When handled properly, the outcome will provide an optimal user experience. According to Brendan Moeller Florida, a cross-platform app should provide ample native capability.

Additionally, the application should integrate a wide variety of features that are specific to multiple devices. Brendan understands the need to achieve the balance between the native capability and core consistency. This is in addition to ensuring platform responsiveness and independence.

Relative aesthetics

Over the years, Moeller created apps that provide optimal user experience without compromising on aesthetics. The challenge lies in building an aesthetically pleasing app while maintaining the client's brand identity. Brendan relies on high-performance tools to ensure that the code is reusable.

He views code as a double-edged sword when it comes to reusing in cross-platform development. However, experience has shown that reusable code does not provide tangible benefits for other tasks like tuning the user interface. As such, originality is still indispensable in coding.

As a software development manager, Brendan Moeller Florida urges his team members to rely on cross-platform development tools for specific tasks. The work includes functionalities, core app logic, and content.

Conversely, the tools are not ideal for platform-independent UI or UX elements. Originality makes it easier to maintain high levels of uniqueness in coding. This approach allows Moeller to create exceptional user experiences and interfaces.

Independent platforms

Brendan believes in building cross-platform applications like an independent web service. He adopted this approach after realizing that most developers become attached to a platform. In most cases, the attachment happens on the device used to conduct the majority of the tests.

The attachment causes considerable problems for cross-platform development projects. The issues are due to the bond that obstructs the decoupling of the app logic from a given platform. Maintaining a marginal distance between the user interface and the core app logic is critical to the success of the development project.

Brendan urges developers to leverage the power of development modules and frameworks when working platform-specific user interfaces and experiences.

Focusing on platform-specific UI attributes

Brendan Moeller Florida also highlights the need to deliver a combination of unique native feel, usability, and appearance. Addressing these distinct attributes is vital since each mobile platform comes with varying guidelines and requirements.

Some of the essential attributes include navigation, device functions, visual elements, and platform behavior. On another level, Brendan reduces development time by employing modules designed to streamline the app development process.

Brendan Moeller