Paris, February 3, 2020

As an historical shareholder of Worldline, Atos, which has been informed of the proposed combination through a public exchange offer presented by Worldline on Ingenico, declares that it approves and supports this transaction.

Atos indicates that it will vote in favor of the resolutions necessary for the implementation of the transaction at the Worldline’s Shareholders’ Meeting, with all the Worldline shares it will hold at that time.

Atos declares that it may pursue the reduction of its shareholding in Worldline, initiated in 2004 and continued during the year 2019, depending on market conditions and opportunities, and in applying the orderly sales provisions contained in the shareholders’ agreement regarding Worldline entered into between Atos and SIX Group.

Contacts

Media: Sylvie Raybaud +33 6 95 91 96 71

sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 1 73 26 00 66

gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Attachment