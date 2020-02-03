The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,187,657
|221.65
|706,528,990
|27 January 2020
|24,459
|249.28
|6,097,020
|28 January 2020
|24,652
|252.04
|6,213,268
|29 January 2020
|25,146
|254.71
|6,404,935
|30 January 2020
|24,348
|254.88
|6,205,701
|31 January 2020
|23,925
|258.30
|6,179,894
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,310,187
|222.84
|737,629,808
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,310,187 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.27% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
