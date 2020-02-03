Communication of Fnac Darty Group

Further to press coverage of February 1, Fnac Darty confirms that it has received a claim brought by the liquidator of Comet Group Limited against Darty Holdings SAS, in an amount of approximately £83 million.

Darty Holdings SAS, a subsidiary of the group, in its capacity as successor to Kesa International Limited (KIL), sold the British electrical retail chain Comet Group in 2012.

The liquidator alleges that in February 2012, prior to the acquisition of Darty by Fnac in 2016, Comet made a repayment of intra-group debt to KIL, at a time when Comet was already insolvent. Fnac was not made aware of this matter at the time of its acquisition of Darty.

The Group vigorously challenges the merits of the claim, and is taking appropriate measures to protect its interests.

