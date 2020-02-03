Saint-Cloud, February 3, 2020 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, is continuing its expansion strategy in its key markets with the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Textil Washing Company in Czech Republic.

Textil Washing Company is a family business, located in Kralovice, whose activity is exclusively dedicated to rental-cleaning of Flat linen for clients mainly operating in Hospitality.

The group generated revenues of c. 4.5 million euros in 2018.

Commenting on this announcement, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, declared:

“The acquisition of Textil Washing Company enables Elis to reinforce its position in the Flat linen segment in the Czech Republic, a country which also offers strong outsourcing potential in Workwear. The plant Director will remain in place, which will facilitate an efficient integration of the company.”

