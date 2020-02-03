Uponor Corporation Investor news 3 February 2020 09:15 EET

Invitation to Uponor’s 2019 results briefing

Uponor Corporation will publish its financial results for the year 2019 on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 08:00 EET. The report will be available on the company’s investor website at investors.uponor.com .

A news conference for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media will start at 10:00 EET.

Venue: Savoy, Eteläesplanadi 14 (Meeting rooms 2&3, 7th floor), Helsinki, Finland.

A live webcast of the news conference will begin at 10:00 EET, available at https://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/uponor/financial-results-briefing-1-12-2019 or Uponor’s IR mobile app. The recorded webcast can be viewed via the website or the app shortly after the live webcast.

Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 4,100 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2018, Uponor's net sales totalled nearly €1.2 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor builds on you - www.uponor.com