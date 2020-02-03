UBISOFT® REINFORCES ITS POSITION IN THE MOBILE IDLE GAMES

WITH THE ACQUISITION OF KOLIBRI GAMES

February 3 2020 - Ubisoft acquires Kolibri Games

Paris – February 3, 2020 – Today, Ubisoft announced the acquisition of 75% of Kolibri Games , one of the premier developers of mobile free-to-play games and one of the leaders of the “idle” games genre. Ubisoft continues building its presence in this growing category, with this acquisition following closely upon the company’s purchase of Green Panda Games in 2019.

Kolibri Games, based in Berlin, develops and publishes Idle Miner Tycoon, which has been downloaded by more than 104 million players worldwide since releasing in 2016.

The studio, with a talented team of around 100, has grown the game with more than 160 content updates since its launch, and will bring its lauded know-how in mobile games development and live services to Ubisoft.

Jean-Michel Detoc, Executive Director of Ubisoft Mobile, declared, “We are strengthening our ‘idle’ games portfolio with the acquisition of Kolibri Games, one of the leaders in the segment, whose flagship game Idle Miner Tycoon has grown steadily since 2016. We are delighted that this great talented team, recognized for the longevity of their flagship title, is joining Ubisoft.”

"Ubisoft is a creative powerhouse and one of the strongest brands in the games industry – we are humbled to be invited to join this great family,” said Daniel Stammler, co-CEO and co-founder of Kolibri Games. “This marks a high point in the history of our young company and will enable us to expand our development.”

The acquisition was completed on January 31 and is expected to be accretive to Ubisoft’s earnings. The agreement gives Ubisoft the option of gradually raising its stake in Kolibri Games to 100% over the next four years.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.





