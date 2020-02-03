The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.9 million in January 2020 and increased by 17.4% compared to January 2019.



In January 2020 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 16.2% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 25.2% and in Estonia increased by 11.3%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 184 stores covering an area of 93.1 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 13.8% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801