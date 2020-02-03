Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Wireless Mesh Networking Market by Component (Product [Mesh Wi-Fi Appliances, Platform], Service [Network Planning & Consulting, Deployment & Provisioning, Managed Services]), Architecture (Client-based, Infrastructure-based, Hybrid), Operating Frequency (Sub 1 GHz, 2.4GHz, 4.9 GHz, 5 GHz), Application (Smart Homes, Video Streaming and VoIP, Disaster Management & Public Safety, Smart Mobility, Surveillance & Security, Smart Utilities), Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of wireless mesh networks will reach $8 billion by 2026.

The wireless mesh network market growth is attributed to steadily growing uptake of wireless mesh technologies to support high bandwidth requirements of IoT devices. Wireless mesh networks offer high data transmission speeds and robust network coverage even in remote areas, enabling smart devices and automation systems to operate efficiently without network-related issues. Mesh networks are highly scalable as new access points can easily be integrated into existing systems for extending the range of the network.

The platform segment will witness a growth rate of over 15% from 2020 to 2026 driven by increasing uptake of mesh networking platforms for supporting wireless infrastructure. These platforms enable device manufacturers to integrate a multitude of smart features into their mesh-enabled products such as email & calendar management, home automation, and voice recognition.

The client-based architecture segment in the wireless mesh network market is set to register around 20% CAGR through 2026 due to higher level of control offered by these architectures on wireless networks. Client-based infrastructure is designed to provide only a single point of access to endpoint devices for network connectivity, routing network traffic efficiently and reducing latency.

The video streaming & VoIP segment held over 15% wireless mesh network market share in 2019 and is set to exhibit around 20% gains till 2026. This is attributed to extensive uptake of wireless mesh networking for real-time video streaming and VoIP applications. Wireless mesh networks do not suffer from bandwidth degradation and offer extremely low latency, which is highly suited for video sharing and high-quality live streaming. Mesh networks optimize the available bandwidth to maximize the number of video calls that can be supported without network performance issues.

The 4.9 GHz frequency segment is anticipated to expand at 15% during the next few years impelled by increasing adoption of the 4.9 GHz spectrum for public safety-related communications. The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has exclusively allocated the 4.94 - 4.99 GHz spectrum for the protection of human life & property, ensuring that all communication related to public safety & security is transmitted reliably over a dedicated spectrum. The segment will also benefit from the commercialization of the 4.9 GHz spectrum to support communication for Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII) such as energy & utilities.

APAC wireless mesh network market is poised to witness over 20% growth during the forecast period due to extensive proliferation of home automation and smart home technologies in the region. The low infrastructure costs and increased bandwidth capacity offered by wireless mesh networks have made it a viable solution for supporting residential IoT systems. Mesh networks are also being increasingly deployed for smart city services such as smart gas & utility meters, smart streetlights, and public Wi-Fi, augmenting the market growth across APAC.

Some major findings of the wireless mesh network market report include:

The increasing adoption of IoT technologies for smart homes & smart city environments has created a positive outlook for the market.

Mesh Wi-Fi appliances offer high network coverage and scalable deployment without the requirement of cabling each access pointer/router. This significantly reduces installation costs & deployment complexities.

With the rising trend of outsourcing IT-related operations by enterprises to focus on core competencies, the demand for managed services is likely to increase consistently over the forecast timeline.

Hybrid architecture offers high interoperability between various networks, enabling them to communicate effectively without connectivity issues.

The 4.9 GHz frequency segment is expected to undergo a sharp increase over the forecast timeline as the increasing number of federal enterprises is using the 4.9 GHz spectrum for public safety and homeland security.

Some of the key players operating in the wireless mesh networking market include ABB Ltd, Aruba Networks, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Concentris Systems LLC., Digi International, eero LLC., Firetide, Inc., Fluidmesh Networks, LLC., Google LLC., Hype Labs, Inc., LumenRadio AB, Mesh Dynamics, Inc., Netgear, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Rajant Corporation, Ruckus Networks (ARRIS), StrixSystems, Synapse Wireless, Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Trilliant Networks Inc., ValuePoint Networks, Inc., Veniam, Vigilent Corporation, Wirepas Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

