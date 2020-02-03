The Board of Directors of TDC A/S [TDC] has appointed Henrik Clausen as CEO with effect from February 17, 2020.

As CEO of TDC, Henrik Clausen will together with the Executive Management Team lead the continued transformation of the company.

TDC is the parent company of TDC NET and Nuuday, which were established in June 2019. TDC NET is a digital infrastructure company focused on connecting Denmark with the digital infrastructure of the future and establishing open networks on fibre and 5G across the country. Nuuday offers digital entertainment solutions and services to both consumers and business customers through the end-user brands YouSee, TDC Erhverv, Telmore, Hiper, Blockbuster and Relatel.

“Together with the management teams and the thousands of dedicated employees across TDC, Nuuday and TDC NET, I am looking forward to take part in this historic transformation focused on ensuring Denmark upholds its position as a digital frontrunner. Together, we will deliver on our long-term commitment to Denmark by increasing our investments in digital infrastructure in TDC NET and further strengthening Nuuday’s offerings within digital entertainment and service solutions to both consumers and business customers,” says Henrik Clausen.

Henrik Clausen (56) brings with him extensive experience and track record from the telecommunications industry. From 2005 to 2010, he was CEO of Telenor Group’s Danish business entity. From 2010 to 2014, he was CEO of the listed Malaysian DiGi and from 2014 to 2016 he was Executive Vice President for Strategy and Digital for Telenor globally and advisor to the Group CEO of Telenor. Most recently Henrik Clausen held the position as CEO of Bang & Olufsen. Henrik Clausen holds an MSc in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from INSEAD.

“We are very pleased to welcome Henrik Clausen to TDC, and we are confident that he is the right person to ensure we continue to progress on our strategic ambition; creating two independent and leading digital businesses, which will ensure Denmark remains a digital frontrunner. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mike Parton for taking on the role as interim CEO over the past few months,” says Bert Nordberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TDC.

Mike Parton has been interim CEO since October 24, 2019 and will step down as of February 17, 2020 and resume his position as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of TDC.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk .

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment