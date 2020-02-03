New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites Materials in Tooling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843518/?utm_source=GNW



The future of composite materials in the tooling market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, automotive, aerospace, marine, consumer goods, and construction industry. Composite materials in the tooling market are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for light weight tools, decrease in lead time for part manufacturing, and increasing penetration of composite tooling in various end use industries.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of composites materials in tooling industry, includes increased use of metal/composites combination materials for tooling.



The study includes the composites materials in tooling market size and forecast of composite materials in the tooling market through 2025, segmented by application, raw material, material form, and region as follows:



Composite Materials in the Tooling Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Composite Materials in the Tooling Market by Raw Material Type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Epoxy Resin

• BMI Resin

• Others



Composite Materials in the Tooling Market by Material Form [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Fabric

• Prepreg



Composite Materials in the Tooling Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• ROW

Some of the composite materials of tooling companies profiled in this report include Gurit, Solvey cytec, Hexcel Corporation, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, and Toray and other.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the glass fiber based composites tools will remain the largest material segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Within this market, wind energy will remain the largest application for composites tools market due to increasing wind MW installation in US and Asia Pacific region and increase in length of blade. Composite tools for aerospace application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Composite tools provide lightweight, dimensionally accurate, and affordable tooling for various applications in aerospace, such as primary and secondary structure.



North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in wind energy, aerospace, and marine industry.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth areas of composite materials in the tooling market by application (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, construction, consumer goods, and others), raw material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, epoxy, BMI, and others), material form (fabric and prepreg), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q2.

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of composite materials in the tooling market?

Q5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats of composite materials in the tooling market?

Q6.

What are emerging trends of composite materials in the tooling market and the reasons behind them?

Q7.

What are some changing demands of customers of composite materials in the tooling market?

Q8.

What are the new developments of composite materials in the tooling market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q9.

Who are the major players of composite materials in the tooling market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q10. What are some of the competitive products of composite materials in the tooling market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years of composite materials in the tooling market and how have they affected the industry?

