Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2019 results on 12 February in Oslo.
Quarterly earnings release:
Time: Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 07:00 CET
Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no
Results presentation:
Time: Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 08:30 CET
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English
The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele
The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.
For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Hexagon Composites ASA
Aalesund, NORWAY
