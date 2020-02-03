Dovre Group Plc Press Release February 3, 2020 at 11.00 am





Dovre Group to start operations in St. Petersburg, Russia





Dovre Group has decided to expand its offering to a new geographical area of western Russia by establishing a new subsidiary company in St. Petersburg (Dovre ooo). The company will provide project personnel, specialists and advanced project services for both foreign and Russian companies operating in Russia. The company will also provide administrative support and other back-office services for all Dovre companies internally to improve cost efficiency and profitability of Dovre. Such back office services will be offered to other European companies as well. Additional services include visa, work permit and other ex-pat services for companies wishing to send their own personnel for work assignments in Russia. The new company has commenced full operation on February 1, 2020 at address Nevski Prospect 104, St. Petersburg.

"I consider the Russian market to be for the Finns what the North Sea is for the Norwegians. For us this is a great opportunity and historically a significant market. The Russians and the Finns are geographically and culturally close, and I believe Dovre is in a unique position to facilitate the exchange of project people and other workers across the EU/Russian border in both directions”, says Dovre’s Vice Chairman of the Board, Mr. Ilari Koskelo.

