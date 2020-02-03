Managing Director and the mill management team of TNPL together with Valmet’s sales management team.

Managing Director and the mill management team of TNPL together with Valmet’s sales management team.

Valmet to supply cooking and fiberline to Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd

Valmet Oyj’s press release on February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will deliver cooking and fiberline to Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. (TNPL) for their unit 2, located in Mondipatti in the Trichy District, India. The site has a 200,000 tons per year multilayer board machine, which has been in operation since 2016. The new pulp mill will have a capacity of 165,000 tons per year of bleached hardwood kraft pulp and the start-up is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the fourth quarter 2019. The value of the order will not be disclosed. An order with this scope of supply is usually valued in the range of EUR 20-30 million.

Valmet has a long-term relationship with TNPL. Valmet has previously supplied two fiberlines based on hardwood and bagasse respectively to their unit 1, located in Kagithapuram in the Karur District, India.

“Valmet’s technology is proven to meet TNPL’s strict requirements for low water consumption and raw material efficiency, which have special importance in this region. Since the launch of our latest third generation continuous cooking system in late 2018, we have been well received by the market and this order is yet another acknowledgment of that. Furthermore, this will be Valmet’s first modern reference in India for a continuous digester system, so we are proud and grateful to be a part of the project together with TNPL,” says Eva Engelfeldt, Senior Sales Manager, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Valmet.

“The unit 2 is a leading manufacturer of pulp and paper board in India. The new pulp mill with Valmet’s cooking and fiberline technology will further strengthen our ambition to maintain the leading position,” says S J Varadarajan, General Manager (Projects), TNPL. “The Valmet fiberline brings the latest technology to the TNPL Unit 2 with thrust on water conservation and environment protection. This fiberline will go a long way in making the operations of our unit 2 profitable,” says S V R Krishnan, Executive Director (Operations), TNPL.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

The scope of Valmet’s supply includes main equipment and process design for continuous cooking, deknotting, screening, brown stock washing, oxygen delignification, a three stage ECF bleaching and DNCG systems including pressure vessels, instruments and pumps.

Information about Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers is situated at Kagithapuram in the Karur District of the Tamil Nadu province in India. The company produces newsprint and printing & writing papers using hardwood and bagasse as the primary raw materials.

