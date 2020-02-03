Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Breeding - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Molecular Breeding Market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in funds for agrigenomics, increasing research & development activities in the developing nations on agricultural activities, advantages associated with the adjuvant solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of laboratory infrastructure, dearth of skilled professionals, and huge cost of molecular breeding are restraining the market.
In terms of application, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. With the increasing global concern on food security and rising demand for crops in various industries, there has been an increasing need to bridge the supply-demand gap, owing to which the demand for crops with the desired traits has been rising among the plant breeders. Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to the wide-scale application of molecular breeding techniques on crops such as corn and soybean, coupled with the favourable regulations by the US government toward the application of biotechnology in agriculture.
Some of the key players in Global Molecular Breeding market include Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., SGS, LGC Group, Danbred, Intertek, Lemnatec, Charles River, Slipstream Automation, and Fruitbreedomics.
Markers Covered:
Processes Covered:
Applications Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Marker
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)
5.3 Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)
6 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 QTL Mapping
6.3 Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS)
6.4 Genomic Selection
6.5 Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC)
6.6 Marker-Assisted Recurrent Selection (MARS)
6.7 Position Gene Cloning
6.8 Genetic Fingerprinting
7 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Livestock
7.3 Crop Breeding
8 Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
10 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygy2t9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: